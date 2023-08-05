8/5/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles

It certainly feels like the rest of the 2023 season is going to be a never-ending spiral of misery for the New York Mets (50-59). The latest insult came last night as James McCann torched his former team for five RBIs as the Mets got blown out by the Baltimore Orioles (68-42) 10-3 on Friday night. The Mets will look to snap their four-game losing streak as they continue their series with the Orioles tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (6-4, 5.17 ERA) will make his return to the big-league rotation for the Mets to fill the slot previously held by Justin Verlander. Megill’s last big-league start came on June 21, when he gave up five runs (four earned) in 2.1 innings against the Houston Astros and received a no-decision in a game the Mets ended up losing 10-8. The Orioles will counter with veteran righty Kyle Gibson (10-6, 4.53 ERA). Gibson earned his 10th win of the year on Monday when he allowed one run in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

Megill has never faced the Orioles before.

Gibson is 2-3 with a 3.98 ERA in eight career starts against the Mets.

The Mets have optioned RHP John Curtiss to AAA Syracuse to make room for Megill on the active roster.

The Mets have selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Yacabonis from AAA Syracuse to add a fresh arm to their bullpen. RHP Reed Garrett was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Yacabonis on the active roster.

Daniel Vogelbach is starting at designated hitter for the first time in five days and will bat fifth.

D.J. Stewart will start in left field and bat ninth.

Francisco Lindor (18 for 51, 2 2B, 4 RBI), Starling Marte (5 for 10, 2B, RBI), Jeff McNeil (5 for 16, 2 2B, HR, RBI) and Vogelbach (6 for 11, 2 2B, HR, 4 RBI) have done well against Gibson in the past.