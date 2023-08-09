8/9/23 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

A non-descript game saw the New York Mets (51-62) pivot back to losing. Despite a solid effort from Carlos Carrasco on the mound, the Mets fell 3-2 to the Chicago Cubs (59-55) to even up their three-game series with Chicago at one game a piece. Both teams will look to secure the rubber game tonight with first pitch for the finale scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (3-7, 5.65 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson made his return to the rotation last Friday, allowing one hit over three shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets lost 10-3. The Cubs will counter with veteran righty Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 3.98 ERA). Hendricks was hammered by the Atlanta Braves last Friday, giving up seven runs in four innings to suffer his sixth loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Peterson is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs.

Hendricks faced the Mets in Chicago on May 25, giving up five runs (three earned) in 4.1 innings to suffer his first loss of the season.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off on Tuesday. He will catch and bat 2nd.

Yan Gomes (2 for 6, 2B, 2 RBI) and Nico Hoerner (2 for 2) have done well against Peterson in the past.

Jeff McNeil (3 for 5, HR, 2 RBI) and Daniel Vogelbach (5 for 13, 2B) have good career numbers against Henrdicks.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Cubs. Chicago has secured at least a split in the season series by going 3-2 over their first five meetings this year.