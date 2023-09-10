9/10/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Minnesota Twins

Two games against the American League Central leaders haven’t gone well for the New York Mets (64-77). David Peterson’s solid effort went to waste yesterday as Drew Smith imploded and the Mets lost to the Minnesota Twins (75-67) 7-2. The Mets have now lost three in a row and will look to avoid getting swept by the Twins this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. at Target Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (8-7, 5.28 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill did a solid job in his last start, giving up three runs in 5.1 innings against the Seattle Mariners last Sunday to earn his eighth win of the season. The Twins will counter with righty Pablo Lopez (10-7, 3.64 ERA), who the Mets are very familiar with from his days with the Miami Marlins. Lopez picked up his tenth win of the season on Monday, allowing just one run in six innings to beat the Cleveland Guardians.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Megill has never faced the Twins before.

Lopez is 4-5 with a 6.32 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the day off yesterday. He will catch and bat ninth.

Daniel Vogelbach will get the day off. Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.

Ronny Mauricio will hit sixth today as he continues to earn the confidence of manager Buck Showalter.

Andrew Stevenson is the only Twin with any experience against Megill, going 1 for 3 against him.

Francisco Lindor (7 for 20, 3 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI), Jeff McNeil (10 for 19, 3 2B, HR, 5 RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (8 for 25, 2B, HR, 4 RBI) have done well against Lopez in the past.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Twins. Minnesota has won the season series by winning the first two games of this weekend set.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current five-game road trip. The Mets have gone just 1-3 over the first four games.

This is the final interleague game of the season for the Mets, who have gone 18-27 against the American League in 2023.