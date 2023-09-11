9/11/23 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

In what is a fitting bit of irony for the 2023 season, the New York Mets (65-77) put together one of their best pitching performances of the season in a game very few fans actually checked out. Tylor Megill and four relievers combined for a four-hit shutout as the Mets topped the Minnesota Twins 2-0 to snap a three-game losing skid. The Mets will now return home for a seven-game home stand where they will look to play spoiler to some of the National League’s wild card contenders, beginning tonight against the Arizona Diamondbacks (75-69). First pitch for the opener of a four-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander José Quintana (2-5, 3.00 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Quintana earned his second win of the season last Tuesday, allowing one run in seven innings to defeat the Washington Nationals. The Diamondbacks will counter with righty Zach Davies (2-5, 6.81 ERA). Davies was hit hard by the Colorado Rockies in his last start, giving up five runs in three innings last Wednesday, but was bailed out of a loss as Arizona rallied for a 12-5 win, leaving him with a no-decision instead.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets swept the Diamondbacks in a three-game series when the teams last met in early July..

The Mets won two out of three against Arizona during their last visit to Citi Field in April of 2022 and have gone 12-1 at home against the Diamondbacks in their last 13 games dating back to 2018.

Quintana is 0-2 with an 8.37 ERA in five career starts against the Diamondbacks.

Davies faced the Mets in Arizona on July 4, giving up four runs in 5.2 innings of work, and was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets won 8-5.

Francisco Alvarez will get the night off. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat ninth.

Former Met Mike Piazza will be at Citi Field tonight as part of a special pre-game ceremony to honor the victims and first responders of the September 11th terrorist attacks. The Mets will wear hats honoring various New York first responders to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.

Ketel Marte (3 for 8, 2B), Emmanuel Rivera (2 for 2, RBI) and Christian Walker (2 for 4) have done well against Quintana in the past.

Francisco Lindor (2 for 6, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Jeff McNeil (4 for 9), Brandon Nimmo (4 for 8, 2 2B, 3B, HR, RBI) and Daniel Vogelbach (2 for 6, HR, 2 RBI) have good career numbers against Davies.