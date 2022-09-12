9/12/22 Game Preview: Chicago Cubs at New York Mets

The offense has finally awakened for the New York Mets (89-52), who had a successful weekend in Miami as a result. The Mets offense exploded for 20 runs in two days as they completed a series victory over the Marlins. The Atlanta Braves also lost two games over the weekend in Seattle, allowing the Mets to turn a half-game deficit in the National League East into a 1.5-game lead. The Mets are now back home for a seven-game homestand that begins tonight against the Chicago Cubs (58-82). First pitch for the opener of this three-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt (13-7, 3.24 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Bassitt dominated the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last start, allowing one run in seven innings last Wednesday to earn his 13th win of the season. The Cubs will counter with righty Javier Assad (0-1, 2.93 ERA). Assad had a tough time in his last start, giving up four runs in 5.1 innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday to suffer his first loss of the season.

