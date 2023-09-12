Mets

9/12/23 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

While most of the New York market was focused on the travails of the newest Jets’ quarterback, the New York Mets (65-78) played a hard-fought baseball game last night. Like most games down the stretch, this resulted in a loss as Tommy Pham returned with a big effort to help the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-69) top the Mets 4-3 and pick up a critical win for their playoff hopes. The Mets will look to even their series with the Diamondbacks tonight as first pitch for the second game of this four-game set is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Jose Butto (0-2, 3.86 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Butto pitched very well in his last start, allowing just two runs in 6.1 innings against the Washington Nationals last Wednesday, but was denied his first big-league win as the Mets’ bullpen blew a late lead in a 3-2 loss, leaving Butto with a no-decision. The Diamondbacks will counter with righty Ryne Nelson (7-7, 5.30 ERA). Nelson earned his seventh win of the season last Thursday, giving up just one run in 5.2 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Butto has never faced the Diamondbacks before.

Nelson faced the Mets in Arizona on July 6, giving up seven runs in three innings to suffer his fifth loss of the season.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off last night. He will catch and bat ninth.

Daniel Vogelbach will get the day off. Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.

Alvarez and Pete Alonso both homered against Nelson in Arizona while Francisco Lindor doubled twice against him.

