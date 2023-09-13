9/13/23 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

On a day where the franchise took a big step forward with the hiring of David Stearns to be their first President of Baseball Operations, the New York Mets (66-78) celebrated on the field with a win. The Mets slugged three homers, including a 440-foot tank shot from Ronny Mauricio for his first big-league blast, to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-70) 7-4. The two teams have now split the first two games of this series and the Mets will look to secure their second straight win over the Diamondbacks tonight. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander Joey Lucchesi (2-0, 3.54 ERA) will join the Mets’ starting rotation tonight as the team opts to go with six starters during this stretch of 17 consecutive games without a day off. Lucchesi’s last big league start came on August 18, when he allowed just four hits over 5.2 shutout innings to beat the St. Louis Cardinals for his second win of the season. The Diamondbacks will counter with their ace, righty Zac Gallen (15-7, 3.31 ERA), who is bidding for his first Cy Young award. Gallen went the distance his last time out, tossing a three-hit shutout against the Chicago Cubs last Friday while striking out nine to earn his 15th win of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Lucchesi is 2-5 with a 4.75 ERA in nine career appearances, including eight starts, against the Diamondbacks.

Gallen is 0-1 with a 2.42 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

RHP Sam Coonrod was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Lucchesi on the active roster.

Ronny Mauricio and Francisco Alvarez will get the night off despite homering last night. Jeff McNeil will return to second base and bat fifth while Omar Narvaez catches and hits ninth.

Brandon Nimmo will move over to left field tonight. Rafael Ortega will start in center field and bat sixth.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr (1 for 2, HR, RBI), Ketel Marte (7 for 16, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and Evan Longoria (4 for 13, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Lucchesi.

Active Mets’ hitters are just 8 for 54 (.148) with two doubles and one RBI against Gallen.