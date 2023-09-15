9/15/23 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

The spoiler era of the season has been a bit more fun for the New York Mets (68-78) of late. The Mets continued to crush the dreams of the Arizona Diamondbacks yesterday with their third straight win, making it six wins in seven games against the Diamondbacks this season, a stretch that may be enough to knock Arizona out of the playoffs. There is yet another opportunity to play spoiler this weekend as the Mets welcome another Wild Card contender to town in the form of the Cincinnati Reds (76-72). First pitch for the opener of this three-game series is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander David Peterson (3-8, 5.34 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson pitched well in his last start, giving up three runs in six innings against the Minnesota Twins last Saturday, but was stuck with his eighth loss of the year thanks to a lack of run support from his teammates. The Reds will counter with young righty Hunter Greene (4-6, 4.43 ERA). Greene earned his fourth win of the year on Sunday, holding the St. Louis Cardinals to just one run in six innings of work while striking out nine.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Reds took two out of three against the Mets when the teams last met in Cincinnati in early May.

The Mets swept the Reds during their last visit to Citi Field in August of 2022.

Peterson faced the Reds in Cincinnati on May 9, giving up four runs in 3.1 innings to suffer his fifth loss of the season.

Greene faced the Mets in Cincinnati on May 10, giving up just two runs in 5.1 innings of work, but was stuck with his third loss of the year thanks to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Ronny Mauricio is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after missing the past two games with an illness. He will make his first career start at third base and bat sixth.

Daniel Vogelbach and Francisco Alvarez will get the night off. Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh while Omar Narvaez catches and hits ninth.

Nick Senzel (3 for 3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Luke Maile (1 for 2, 2B), Tyler Stephenson (1 for 2, RBI), TJ Friedl (1 for 2) and Jonathan India (1 for 3, 2B, 2 RBI) have done well against Peterson in a small sample size.

Pete Alonso (1 for 3, HR, RBI), Jeff McNeil (3 for 6) and Brandon Nimmo (4 for 6, HR, 4 RBI) have done well against Greene in the past.