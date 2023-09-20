9/20/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

The attempt at playing spoiler was less successful for the New York Mets (70-81) in the second game of their series. A walk-off single from Jake Burger helped the Miami Marlins (79-73) beat the Mets to even up their series and maintain their position in the National League Wild Card picture. The two teams are set to wrap up their three-game series tonight with first pitch for the finale scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Right-hander Kodai Senga (11-7, 2.95 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Senga was dominant in his last start, allowing just two hits and striking out 10 over six shutout innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Thursday to earn his 11th win of the season. The Marlins will counter with rookie righty Eury Perez (5-5, 3.06 ERA), whose innings they have been managing carefully down the stretch. Perez didn’t last too long in his last start, giving up three runs in 4.2 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers last Thursday to suffer his fifth loss of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Senga is 2-0 with a 1.59 ERA in two starts against the Marlins this season.

Perez has never faced the Mets before.

Brett Baty (groin soreness) is back in the Mets’ lineup after missing the past six games. He will start at third base and bat seventh.

Francisco Alvarez will get the night off as he continues to split playing time with Omar Narvaez, who will bat ninth.

Luis Arraez is 3 for 5 (.600) in a small sample size against Senga.

This is the final game of the season that the Mets will play at loanDepot Park. The Mets are 4-2 over their first six games in Miami this season.