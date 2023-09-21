9/21/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The kids were alright for the New York Mets (71-81) in Miami over the past three days. Mark Vientos’ first two-homer game as a pro helped power the Mets past the Marlins for a series victory that should prove quite damaging to Miami’s playoff hopes, a nice reversal of fortune from all the years the Marlins did the same to the Mets. The victory puts the Mets in another interesting spot as they continue their road trip with their final road series of the year against the Philadelphia Phillies (83-69). First pitch for the opener of this four-game series is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. and the game will be nationally televised on FOX.

Left-hander David Peterson (3-8, 5.22 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Peterson pitched well in his last start, giving up three runs (just two earned) while striking out 10 in 5.2 innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Friday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets ended up losing 5-3. The Phillies will counter with lefty Ranger Suarez (3-6, 3.80 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Suarez earned his third win of the year last Saturday, allowing one run in six innings to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals.

Local Coverage:

Television: FOX (WWOR or Channel 9 in the New York area)

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

The Mets are 4-2 against the Phillies so far this season but dropped two out of three when the teams last met at Citizen’s Bank Park in late June.

Peterson is 1-2 with a 4.83 ERA in seven career appearances, including six starts, against the Phillies.

Suarez faced the Mets in New York on May 30, giving up two runs in 6.2 innings of work, but was stuck with a tough-luck loss when he was out-dueled by Kodai Senga in a 2-0 defeat.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off on Wednesday. He’ll catch and bat seventh.

D.J. Stewart, who was scratched from last night’s game with a sore wrist, is out of the Mets’ lineup again. Jeff McNeil will man right field again and bat sixth while Tim Locastro goes to left and hits ninth.

Nick Castellanos (2 for 4), Rodolfo Castro (1 for 1, HR, RBI), Bryce Harper (5 for 13, 2B, HR, RBI) and Brandon Marsh (1 for 1, HR, RBI) have good numbers against Peterson.