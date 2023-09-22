9/22/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The inevitable became reality last night for the New York Mets (71-82) as their 5-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies (84-69) sealed their fifth losing season in the past seven years. That reality would have been unthinkable at the start of the year, but the Mets will now look to simply close out their season playing good baseball and even their series with the Phillies tonight. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park and will be streamed nationally on Apple TV+ as part of their Friday Night Baseball package.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (8-8, 4.94 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill pitched well in his last start, giving up three runs (two earned) in 5.2 innings against the Cincinnati Reds last Saturday, but was stuck with his eighth loss of the year due to a lack of run support from his teammates. The Phillies will counter with former Met Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.40 ERA). Walker was hit hard by the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, giving up five runs in seven innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Phillies went on to lose 6-5.

Local Coverage:

Television: None

Streaming: Apple TV+

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Megill is 2-1 with a 2.40 ERA in three career starts against the Phillies.

Walker is 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.

The Mets have recalled RHP Peyton Battenfield from AAA Syracuse to add a fresh arm to their bullpen. RHP Jeff Brigham was optioned to AAA Syracuse to make room for Battenfield on the active roster.

D.J. Stewart (wrist) is out of the Mets’ starting lineup for a third straight game. Rafael Ortega will start in left field and bat eighth.

Francisco Alvarez will get the night off. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat ninth.

Brandon Marsh is 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBIs in his career against Megill.

Brandon Nimmo is 2 for 7 (.286) with a double and a solo home run against Walker.