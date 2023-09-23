9/23/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

The New York Mets (71-83) are still playing hard down the stretch, which is a positive for the development of the young players getting key at bats in the month of September. Last night’s hard-fought loss to the Philadelphia Phillies (85-69) officially eliminated the Mets from playoff contention, making their last nine games completely meaningless aside from the possibility of doing damage to the postseason hopes of the Phillies and Miami Marlins. The Mets will look to get on the board in this series this afternoon after the Phillies claimed the first two games over the past two days. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. at Citizen’s Bank Park.

Left-hander Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.02 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Quintana earned his third win of the season on Sunday, allowing two runs in 6.2 innings of work to defeat the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. The Phillies will counter with former Met Zack Wheeler (12-6, 3.63 ERA). Wheeler also picked up a win in his last start, allowing one run in six innings against the Atlanta Braves on Monday to earn his 12th victory of the season.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Quintana is 0-1 with a 2.90 ERA in seven career starts against the Phillies.

Wheeler faced the Mets in Philadelphia on June 25, giving up five runs in 5.1 innings of work, but was bailed out of a loss as the Phillies rallied for a 7-6 win, leaving him with a no-decision instead.

D.J. Stewart is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after missing the past three games with a sore wrist. He will return to right field and bat fifth.

Francisco Alvarez will get a second straight game off. Omar Narvaez will catch and bat ninth.

Alec Bohm (2 for 5, 2B), Nick Castellanos (11 for 42, 2 HR, 6 RBI) and Trea Turner (5 for 15, 2B) have good numbers against Quintana.

Pete Alonso (10 for 28, 2 2B, 3 RBI), Brett Baty (2 for 5), Francisco Lindor (7 for 26, 2B, 3B, HR, 4 RBI) and Brandon Nimmo (11 for 37, 3 2B, HR, 2 RBI) have done well against Wheeler in the past.

Despite a dicey weather forecast, the Phillies are planning to start on time due to forecasting models indicating they will have a potential window to play the game as scheduled.