9/3/23 Game Preview: Seattle Mariners at New York Mets

The infusion of several young players to the roster has seemed to spark a bit of life in the New York Mets (62-74), who have played hard against the Seattle Mariners (77-58) the past two days. The Mets fought back from several deficits last night but fell 8-7 to the Mariners after a key base running mistake by Daniel Vogelbach short-circuited a ninth inning rally. The two teams will now look to secure the rubber game of this three-game set this afternoon. First pitch for the finale is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (7-7, 5.29 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill pitched very well in his last start, allowing one run in six innings against the Texas Rangers on Monday, but was stuck with a no-decision when the Mets’ bullpen coughed up a late lead in a 4-3 loss. The Mariners will counter with righty George Kirby (10-8, 3.28 ERA), a local product from Rye, New York. Kirby’s last start came on August 23, when he gave up three runs in 5.2 innings against the Chicago White Sox, and he wasn’t a factor in the decision of a game Seattle lost 5-4 in 10 innings.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes:

Megill has never faced the Mariners before.

Kirby faced the Mets in New York last May, giving up three runs in four innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mariners went on to lose 5-4.

Mark Vientos (foot) is out of the Mets’ starting lineup. Brett Baty will start at third base and bat eighth.

Francisco Alvarez is back in the Mets’ starting lineup after getting the night off on Saturday. He will catch and hit ninth.

Ronny Mauricio, who has collected four hits in his first two games as a Met, has been promoted to the No. 7 slot in the batting order.

Teoscar Hernandez is the only Mariner with experience against Megill and is 0 for 2 against him.

This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Mariners. Whoever wins today’s game will win the season series.

The Mets have never won a home series against the Mariners, dropping two out of three in 2003, 2008 (with both of those at Shea Stadium) and 2022.

This is the final game of the Mets’ current nine-game home stand. They have gone 3-5 over the first eight games.