9/5/23 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Labor Day came and went without actual labor for the New York Mets (63-74), who enjoyed a day off that doubled as a travel day. The Mets picked up a series victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday when Pete Alonso’s two homers keyed a 6-3 win. Next up is a five-game road trip that begins tonight with the Mets’ final series of the season against the Washington Nationals (62-76). First pitch for the opener of a brief two-game stay in our nation’s capital is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Nationals Park.

Left-hander Jose Quintana (1-5, 3.26 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Quintana delivered a strong performance in his last start, allowing just three hits over six shutout innings against the Texas Rangers last Tuesday, but was not a factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 2-1. The Nationals will counter with lefty Patrick Corbin (9-12, 4.90 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Corbin was crushed by the Toronto Blue Jays in his last start, giving up six runs in five innings last Wednesday to suffer his 12th loss of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

The Mets are 6-5 against the Nationals so far this season and won three out of four against them when the teams last met at Citi Field in late July.

The Mets split a four-game series with the Nationals during their last visit to Nationals Park in mid-May.

Quintana is 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA in four career starts against the Nationals.

Corbin is 2-0 with a 4.63 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season.

Daniel Vogelbach and D.J. Stewart will sit with the lefty Corbin on the mound. Mark Vientos will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth while Tim Locastro will play right field and hit ninth.

Today marks the first time that Vientos, Francisco Alvarez, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio are all in the big league lineup together. They will bat consecutively from fifth through eighth and are part of a lineup that has seven homegrown Mets in it when you include Brandon Nimmo, Jeff McNeil and Alonso.

Alonso (14 for 43, 2 2B, 5 HR, 8 RBI), Francisco Lindor (10 for 35, 2 2B, HR, 2 RBI) and McNeil (10 for 35, 2B, 2 RBI) have good numbers against Corbin.