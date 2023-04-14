The 2022-23 National Hockey League regular season came to a conclusion on Thursday with two hat tricks. Adrian Kempe of Kramfors, Sweden scored thrice in a 5-3 Los Angeles Kings win over the Anaheim Ducks and Conor Garland of Scituate, Massachusetts scored three times in a 5-4 Vancouver Canucks overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes.

How and When Kempe notched his hat trick

Kempe put the Kings up 2-1 at 10:15 of the second period from Drew Doughty of London, Ontario and Viktor Arvidsson of Skelleftea, Sweden. He then scored the game-winning goal at 7:26 on the power-play from Doughty and Arvidsson to put the Kings up 4-2, and then an empty net goal with one minute and 39 seconds left in the game from Matt Roy of Detroit, Michigan and Anze Kopitar of Jesenice, Slovakia.

This is Kempe’s fourth career hat trick. He previously scored thrice in a 5-1 Kings win over the Montreal Canadiens on October 18, 2017, in a 6-5 Kings loss to the Anaheim Ducks on March 8, 2021, and in a 6-0 Kings win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 11, 2023.

Kempe’s 2022-23 statistics

Kempe had 41 goals and 26 assists for 67 points in 82 games. He was a +22 with 55 penalty minutes, 20 power-play points, three shorthanded points, six game-winning goals, 250 shots on goal, 16 faceoff wins, 32 blocked shots, 119 hits, 24 takeaways and 39 giveaways.

How and when Garland notched his hat trick

Garland put the Canucks up 2-1 at 8:03 of the first period on the power-play from Anthony Beauvillier of Sorel-Tracy, Quebec and Andrei Kuzmenko of Yakutsk, Russia. He then put the Canucks up 4-1 from Kyle Burroughs of Vancouver, British Columbia and Kuzmenko at 14:16 of the first period. After the Coyotes scored three straight goals of their own to tie the game at four, Garland’s third goal was an overtime winner from J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio and Quinn Hughes of Orlando, Florida at 1:19 of the extra period.

Garland’s 2022-23 statistics

Garland had 17 goals and 29 assists for 46 points in 81 games. He was a -5 with 31 penalty minutes, 12 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 167 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, 20 blocked shots, 47 hits, 46 takeaways, and 37 giveaways. Garland’s other game-winning goal came on October 27, in a 5-4 Canucks win over the Seattle Kraken.

Who do the Kings play next?

While the Canucks’s season is done, the Kings will play the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. That series begins on Monday.