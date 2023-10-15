NHL News and Rumors

Auston Matthews records second hat trick to start the season

In two games, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews of San Ramon, California, already has two hat tricks. On Saturday night at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Matthews scored thrice in a 7-4 Maple Leafs win over the Minnesota Wild. Matthews already scored three times earlier this week in a 6-5 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

Matthews is the fifth player in NHL history to begin the season with two straight hat tricks according to ESPN. He is joined by Ottawa Senators left winger Cy Denneny of Farran’s Point, Ontario (1917-18), Montreal Canadiens center Joe Malone of Quebec City, Quebec (1917-18), Toronto Arenas left winger Reg Noble of Collingwood, Ontario (1917-18), and Washington Capitals left winger Alexander Ovechkin of Moscow, Russia (2017-18).

Inside look at the hat trick versus the Wild

Matthews scored Toronto’s first goal from Mitch Marner of Markham, Ontario at 10:54 of the first period. At the time, the Maple Leafs tied the game at one goal apiece. Matthews then put the Maple Leafs up 2-1 from William Nylander on the power-play at 12:35 of the first period. Then at 10:25 of the third period, Matthews scored from Marner again to put the Maple Leafs up 6-3.

Auston Matthews in 2023-24

Matthews has six goals already this season without notching an assist. He is a +3 with two power-play points, 13 shots on goal, 20 faceoff wins, two blocked shots, six hits, five takeaways, and two giveaways.

After five nights of National Hockey League action, Matthews leads the NHL in goals (six), points (six), even strength goals (four), and power-play goals (two). Matthews is one of four NHL players with six points. He is joined by Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin of Magnitogorsk, Russia (two goals and four assists), Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson of Sundsvall, Sweden (one goal and five assists), and Penguins center Jake Guentzel of Omaha, Nebraska (one goal and five assists).

Matthews is also one of five NHL players with two power-play goals this season. He is joined by Boston Bruins left winger James Van Riemsdyk of Middletown, New Jersey, Tampa Bay Lightning left winger Nick Paul of Mississauga, Ontario, Penguins center Sidney Crosby of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia and New York Rangers left winger Chris Kreider of Boxford, Massachusetts.

 

