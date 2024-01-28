Avalanche sign left winger Zach Parise

The Colorado Avalanche have signed left winger Zach Parise of Minneapolis, Minnesota to a one-year contract worth $825,000 on Friday according to Brennan McClain of prohockeyrumors.com. The Avalanche are the fourth National Hockey League franchise he has played for following seven seasons with the New Jersey Devils from 2005 to 2012, nine seasons with the Minnesota Wild from 2013 to 2021, and two seasons with the New York Islanders from 2021 to 2023.

Parise in 2022-23

Parise has not played any games in the National Hockey League this season. During the 2022-23 season, he scored 21 goals and 13 assists for 34 points in 82 games. He was a +7 with 24 penalty minutes, four power-play points, three shorthanded points, two game-winning goals, 182 shots on goal, 11 faceoff wins, 83 blocked shots, 89 hits, 18 takeaways and 25 giveaways.

Parise’s two game-winning goals last season

Parise scored his first game-winning goal last season in a 4-3 Islanders win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 12, 2022. He scored from Jean-Gabriel Pageau of Ottawa, Ontario at the 39 second mark of the first overtime period. Parise scored his second game-winning goal last season in a 5-4 Islanders win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on February 17, 2023. Parise broke a 4-4 deadlock with two minutes and 43 seconds left in the third period. He scored from Brock Nelson of Warroad, Minnesota and Kyle Palmieri of Smithtown, New York.

Parise’s NHL All-Star Season

Parise was selected to the 2009 National Hockey League All-Star Game at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The fact that Zach Parise was selected to the All-Star game was significant when you consider the fact Zach’s father was also an All-Star. He was selected at the 1970 and 1973 NHL All-Star Games while representing the Minnesota North Stars. The 1970 NHL All-Star Game was in St. Louis, and the 1973 NHL All-Star Game was in New York.

In the 2008-09 season, the year Parise was an All-Star, he had 45 goals and 49 assists for 94 points in 82 games with the Devils. He was a +30 with 24 penalty minutes, 30 power-play points, eight game-winning goals, three shorthanded points, 364 shots on goal, 54 faceoff wins, 17 blocked shots, 65 hits, 34 takeaways and 17 giveaways.