Avalanche trade Tomas Tatar to the Kraken

The Colorado Avalanche traded left winger Tomas Tatar to the Seattle Kraken on Friday for a fifth round pick in the 2024 National Hockey League Entry Draft. The Kraken become the sixth team in Tatar’s NHL career he has played for. He hs previously played for the Detroit Red Wings from 2010 to 2018, the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018, the Montreal Canadiens from 2018 to 2021, the New Jersey Devils from 2021 to 2023, and the Colorado Avalanche in 2023.

Tatar’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Tatar has one goal and eight assists for nine points in 27 games this season. He has a zero plus/minus rating with one power-play point with 19 shots on goal, three faceoff wins, 10 blocked shots, 14 hits, three takeaways, and six giveaways.

Tatar’s power-play point was an assist at 14:12 of the second period. Ironically, it came in a 5-1 Avalanche win over the Seattle Kraken on November 13. Tatar set up Ross Colton of Robbinsville, New Jersey for the game-winning goal. Defenseman Devon Toews of Abbotsford, British Columbia picked up the other helper.

Tatar’s goal with Colorado came on December 11 in a 6-5 Avalanche win over the Calgary Flames. Tatar tied the game at one with left winger Fredrik Olofsson of Helsingborg, Sweden and Colton picking up the assists.

Tatar’s 2022-23 NHL Statistics

You could make the argument that Tatar was very productive with the New Jersey Devils last season. He had 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points in 82 games, and was a sensational +41. Tatar had 30 penalty minutes, four power-play points, one game-winning goal, 153 shots on goal, 17 faceoff wins, 30 blocked shots, 65 hits, 35 takeaways and 35 giveaways. Tatar’s game-winning goal in 2022-23, came on April 6 in an 8-1 Devils win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tatar scored from Nico Hischier of Brig, Switzerland and Ryan Graves of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

Tatar’s +41 was the fifth highest plus/minus in the NHL. Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm led the NHL with a +49.