Blues and Bruins sign Swedish right wingers to one-year deals

The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins signed Swedish right wingers to the exact same contract on Wednesday of one year and $775,000. According to Rogers Sportsnet, the Bruins signed Jesper Boqvist of Falun, and the Blues signed Oskar Sundqvist of Boden.

Boqvist is joining his second National Hockey League team. He previously played the last four seasons with the New Jersey Devils. In 70 games with the Devils in 2022-23, Boqvist had 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points. He was a +8 with two penalty minutes, two game-winning goals, 67 shots on goal, 66 faceoff wins, 20 blocked shots, 50 hits, 22 takeaways and 28 giveaways.

Boqvist’s first game-winning goal came in a 4-2 Devils win over the Arizona Coyotes on November 12, 2022. It was an even strength marker at 11:19 of the second period and broke a 2-2 deadlock. The goal which gave the Devils a 3-2 lead at the time came from left winger Erik Haula of Pori, Finland and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler of Zurich, Switzerland.

Boqvist’s second game-winning goal came in a 3-1 Devils win over the Buffalo Sabres on November 25, 2022. It was also an even strength second period marker and came at 5:47 of the middle frame to give New Jersey a 2-0 lead. Yegor Sharangovich of Minsk, Belarus picked up the lone assist.

Sundqvist is returning to the Blues after playing there from 2017 to 2022. He has also previously played with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild.

In 62 games this past season, Sundqvist shared his time with the Red Wings and Wild. He had 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points. Sundqvist also was a -4 with 28 penalty minutes, eight power-play points, 69 shots on goal, 27 faceoff wins, 28 blocked shots, 63 hits, 17 takeaways, and 20 giveaways. The eight-year NHL veteran is also a two-time Stanley Cup champion, having won with Pittsburgh in 2016 and St. Louis in 2019. The 2019 Stanley Cup was the first and only Stanley Cup in Blues’s franchise history.