NHL News and Rumors

Blues and Bruins sign Swedish right wingers to one-year deals

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
St Louis Blues v Pittsburgh Penguins

The St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins signed Swedish right wingers to the exact same contract on Wednesday of one year and $775,000. According to Rogers Sportsnet, the Bruins signed Jesper Boqvist of Falun, and the Blues signed Oskar Sundqvist of Boden.

Boqvist is joining his second National Hockey League team. He previously played the last four seasons with the New Jersey Devils. In 70 games with the Devils in 2022-23, Boqvist had 10 goals and 11 assists for 21 points. He was a +8 with two penalty minutes, two game-winning goals, 67 shots on goal, 66 faceoff wins, 20 blocked shots, 50 hits, 22 takeaways and 28 giveaways.

Boqvist’s first game-winning goal came in a 4-2 Devils win over the Arizona Coyotes on November 12, 2022. It was an even strength marker at 11:19 of the second period and broke a 2-2 deadlock. The goal which gave the Devils a 3-2 lead at the time came from left winger Erik Haula of Pori, Finland and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler of Zurich, Switzerland.

Boqvist’s second game-winning goal came in a 3-1 Devils win over the Buffalo Sabres on November 25, 2022. It was also an even strength second period marker and came at 5:47 of the middle frame to give New Jersey a 2-0 lead. Yegor Sharangovich of Minsk, Belarus picked up the lone assist.

Sundqvist is returning to the Blues after playing there from 2017 to 2022. He has also previously played with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild.

In 62 games this past season, Sundqvist shared his time with the Red Wings and Wild. He had 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points. Sundqvist also was a -4 with 28 penalty minutes, eight power-play points, 69 shots on goal, 27 faceoff wins, 28 blocked shots, 63 hits, 17 takeaways, and 20 giveaways. The eight-year NHL veteran is also a two-time Stanley Cup champion, having won with Pittsburgh in 2016 and St. Louis in 2019. The 2019 Stanley Cup was the first and only Stanley Cup in Blues’s franchise history.

Topics  
Blues Boston Bruins NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Denis Gurianov

Predators sign left winger Denis Gurianov

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
red wings trade for alex debrincat (1)
Twitter Reacts To Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman Executing Masterclass NHL Trade For High-Scoring Alex DeBrincat
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 10 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
Kraken sign Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Penguins sign Vinnie Hinostroza
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 8 2023
NHL News and Rumors
jonathan quick upset over trade to columbus (1)
18 American depth players who changed teams in 2023 NHL Free Agency
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 3 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Sprong
Top Ten NHL European born free agent signings in 2023
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 2 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Carolina Hurricanes
Top 11 NHL American free agent signings in 2023
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 2 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL free agency starts saturday (1)
NHL Free Agency 2023: Twitter Reacts To Flurry Of Moves By League’s Busy General Managers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 2 2023
More News
Arrow to top