NHL News and Rumors

Bruins rookie center Matthew Poitras out for the season with shoulder surgery

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Matthew Poitras

Boston Bruins rookie center Matthew Poitras of Ajax, Ontario is out for the remainder of the 2023-24 National Hockey League regular season because of shoulder surgery. A second round pick, 54th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Poitras had a quiet January, as he only had two points in six games, and was only seeing between eight minutes and 12 and a half minutes of ice time.

How did the injury happen?

Poitras suffered an upper body injury against the Arizona Coyotes on January 9 in a 4-3 Bruins loss according to Brandon Share-Cohen of thehockeywriters.com. There was also a belief that Poitras was not at 100% when he returned to the Bruins from the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden according to Ryan S. Clark of ESPN. In five games for Canada, Poitras had two goals and two assists for four points. It was not considered a successful World Junior Hockey Championship for Canada, as they lost 3-2 to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Poitras in 2023-24

In 33 games this season, Poitras had five goals and 10 assists for 15 points in 33 games. He was a +4 with one game-winning goal, one power-play point, 40 shots on goal, 111 faceoff wins, 15 blocked shots, 15 hits, 19 takeaways, and 15 giveaways. It is interesting that Poitras’s +4 when it came to plus/minus, was also his takeaway/giveaway ratio. Poitras’s game-winning goal came in a 3-1 Bruins win over the Anaheim Ducks on October 22. Poitras scored from Jake DeBrusk of Edmonton, Alberta and Charlie McAvoy of Long Beach, New York at 10:20 of the third period to break a 1-1 deadlock. It was actually one of two goals Poitras scored in the contest.

Second Round Pick in 2022

Poitras was the second round pick, 54th overall by the Bruins in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He had 148 points (40 goals and 108 assists) in 131 games over two seasons with the Guelph Storm. Matthew’s brother Adam is an elite lacrosse player who was drafted by the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, owned by NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.

Topics  
Bruins NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins

Bruins star David Pastrnak deservedly upset over 4 Nations event

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
2009 NHL Winter Classic
Wrigley Field to host the 2025 NHL Winter Classic
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
BetOnline Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
NHL Fans Respond To Vegas Golden Knights Denying Edmonton Oilers Piece of History, Halting 16-Game Winning Streak At T-Mobil Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
oilers-jesse-puljujarvi-minors
Penguins sign right winger Jesse Puljujarvi
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 5 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Mattias Samuelsson
Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson out for the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 5 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Paris 2024: 45% of Hotels Booked, Prices Up Over 350% For Summer Olympics
Five Takeaways from 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 4 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames
Flames trade Elias Lindholm to the Canucks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 1 2024
More News
Arrow to top