Boston Bruins rookie center Matthew Poitras of Ajax, Ontario is out for the remainder of the 2023-24 National Hockey League regular season because of shoulder surgery. A second round pick, 54th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Poitras had a quiet January, as he only had two points in six games, and was only seeing between eight minutes and 12 and a half minutes of ice time.

How did the injury happen?

Poitras suffered an upper body injury against the Arizona Coyotes on January 9 in a 4-3 Bruins loss according to Brandon Share-Cohen of thehockeywriters.com. There was also a belief that Poitras was not at 100% when he returned to the Bruins from the 2024 World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden according to Ryan S. Clark of ESPN. In five games for Canada, Poitras had two goals and two assists for four points. It was not considered a successful World Junior Hockey Championship for Canada, as they lost 3-2 to the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals.

Poitras in 2023-24

In 33 games this season, Poitras had five goals and 10 assists for 15 points in 33 games. He was a +4 with one game-winning goal, one power-play point, 40 shots on goal, 111 faceoff wins, 15 blocked shots, 15 hits, 19 takeaways, and 15 giveaways. It is interesting that Poitras’s +4 when it came to plus/minus, was also his takeaway/giveaway ratio. Poitras’s game-winning goal came in a 3-1 Bruins win over the Anaheim Ducks on October 22. Poitras scored from Jake DeBrusk of Edmonton, Alberta and Charlie McAvoy of Long Beach, New York at 10:20 of the third period to break a 1-1 deadlock. It was actually one of two goals Poitras scored in the contest.

Second Round Pick in 2022

Poitras was the second round pick, 54th overall by the Bruins in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He had 148 points (40 goals and 108 assists) in 131 games over two seasons with the Guelph Storm. Matthew’s brother Adam is an elite lacrosse player who was drafted by the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, owned by NHL legend Wayne Gretzky.