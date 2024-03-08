NHL News and Rumors

Carolina Hurricanes acquire Jake Guentzel and Evgeny Kuznetsov

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
NHL: NOV 26 Devils at Penguins

The Carolina Hurricanes have been very active at the 2024 National Hockey League trade deadline with hopes of winning their second Stanley Cup in franchise history. On Thursday. they acquired center Jake Guentzel of Omaha, Nebraska from the Pittsburgh Penguins with defenseman Ty Smith of Lloydminster, Alberta for left winger Michael Bunting of Scarborough, Ontario, Finnish prospect Ville Koivunen, American prospect Cruz Lucius, Russian prospect Vasily Ponomarev, a conditional first and fifth round pick in 2024, and 25% of Guentzel’s salary. Then on Friday, the Hurricanes also acquired center Evgeny Kuznetsov of Chelyabinsk, Russia from the Washington Capitals for a third round pick in 2025 and 50% of Kuznetsov’s salary.

Jake Guentzel

Guentzel is joining his second NHL team after playing the last eight seasons with the Penguins. A Stanley Cup champion in 2017, Guentzel was a NHL All-Star in 2022. In 50 games this season, Guentzel had 22 goals and 30 assists for 52 points. He was a +9 with 14 penalty minutes, 13 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 185 shots on goal, five faceoff wins, 21 blocked shots 36 hits, 21 takeaways, and 23 giveaways.

Guentzel’s first game-winning goal this season came on October 14 in a 5-2 Penguins win over the Calgary Flames. Guentzel put the Penguins up 3-1 at 5:50 of the third period from Kris Letang of Montreal, Quebec and Sidney Crosby of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. Guentzel’s second game-winning goal this season came on November 4 in a 10-2 Penguins win over the San Jose Sharks. Guentzel put the Penguins up 3-0 at 3:21 of the second period from Bryan Rust of Pontiac, Michigan and Pierre-Olivier Joseph of Laval, Quebec.

Evgeny Kuznetsov

Kuznetsov haș spent the last 11 seasons with the Capitals. He won a Stanley Cup in 2018 and was a NHL All-Star in 2016. In 43 games, he has six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 43 games. He is a -11 with 24 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, 69 shots on goal, 246 faceoff wins, 12 blocked shots, 10 hits, 22 takeaways, and 22 giveaways.

Second in the Metropolitan

The Hurricanes are second in the Metropolitan Division with 80 points. They are four points back of the first place New York Rangers.

Topics  
Carolina Hurricanes NHL News and Rumors Penguins Washington Capitals
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

