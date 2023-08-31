The Jonathan Taylor saga is still in full swing, this time with a chapter including Miami Dolphins wide receiver, Jaylen Waddle. Taylor still remains on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list while the Indianapolis Colts search for the right trade partner. According to reports, the team requested Waddle in a package centered around their disgruntled running back. The Dolphins obviously denied the offer, but it goes to show that the Colts are serious about surrounding their rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson, with plenty of explosive weapons. However, Miami cannot afford to lose Jaylen Waddle, even with how much talent they currently have on their roster.

Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Requested Jaylen Waddle in Possible Trade Package

Jaylen Waddle’s Impact

While Waddle has been somewhat injury-prone, he has proven valuable when he is on the field. Waddle had a career year last season. He tallied 1,356 yards, eight touchdowns, and a league-best 18.1 yards per reception. Not to mention, Waddle also had 75 catches on 117 targets while sharing the load with superstar, Tyreek Hill. Much is expected of the young wide receiver considering he is entering just his third year and has already shown plenty of potential, even with some injury concerns here and there.

Some of Jaylen Waddle’s career numbers include 179 receptions, 2,371 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13.2 yards per reception. While Jaylen Waddle may not be “splashy,” like his teammate, Tyreek Hill, it makes sense why the Miami Dolphins are set on retaining him for the foreseeable future after how productive his first two seasons have been in the league.

Colts Looking for Weapons for Anthony Richardson

One cannot fault the Indianapolis Colts for looking for a star wide receiver. While they do have Michael Pittman, he is only one man and they still need firepower. Especially with a rookie quarterback in Anthony Richardson at the helm. Indianapolis has also been reportedly linked to free agent running back, Kareem Hunt. While it was gutsy to ask for Jaylen Waddle in a trade, one can also argue that they are trading one of the best running backs in the league in Jonathan Taylor. As a result, they deserve some return on investment so to speak. All in all, it is understandable why the Miami Dolphins said no to giving up Jaylen Waddle, but one cannot fault the Colts for trying.

