Connor McDavid wins 2023 NHL Hart Trophy

Jeremy Freeborn
The 2023 National Hockey League Awards were presented on Monday night in Nashville, Tennessee, and it should have come as zero surprise whatsoever that Edmonton Oilers captain and center Connor McDavid of Richmond Hill, Ontario won the Hart Trophy for the most valuable player in the National Hockey League.

During the 2022-23 NHL regular season, McDavid led the NHL in goals (64), assists (89), and points (153). He became the the third Oilers player to score 60 goals in a season, following Wayne Gretzky of Brantford, Ontario, and Jari Kurri of Helsinki, Finland. More impressively, McDavid became the fourth player in NHL history to register 150 points in a season. He joins Gretzky, Pittsburgh Penguins centre and captain Mario Lemieux of Montreal, Quebec, and Detroit Red Wings centre and captain Steve Yzerman of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Just what kind of a dynamic night was it for McDavid? Well, he not only won the Hart Trophy, but Ted Lindsay Award too. By leading the NHL in goals, McDavid won the Rocket Richard Trophy for the first time. By leading the NHL in points, he won the Art Ross Trophy for the fifth time (previously won in 2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23), and the Hart Trophy for the third time (previously won in 2016-17, and 2020-21).

Other Award Winners?

Some of the other award winners on Monday were Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks (Norris for top defenseman), Jim Montgomery of the Boston Bruins (Jack Adams for top coach), Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings (Lady Byng for best gentlemanly player), Linus Ullmark of the Bruins (top goaltender), Patrice Bergeron of the Bruins (Selke for top defensive forward), and Matt Beniers of the Seattle Kraken (best rookie).

Will be a big week for the Connors

McDavid is not the only player with a first name of Connor who will make NHL headlines this week. On Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks will select Connor Bedard of Vancouver, British Columbia first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
