Cooper Kupp Set to Return to Practice

Mathew Huff
Sports Editor
NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are getting some heavy reinforcements back for their Saturday matchup against the Denver Broncos. Former Super Bowl MVP, Cooper Kupp, is looking to return to practice this week after suffering a hamstring injury on August 1st. Los Angeles battled injuries all year long last season. As a result, Rams fans are hoping this is not a sign of things to come.

The Rams will have a couple of joint practices with the Broncos before the final preseason game. With the regular season around the corner, the Rams getting Cooper Kupp back will be a huge benefit for Matthew Stafford and company.

Cooper Kupp to Return to Action This Week

Cooper Kupp’s Impact

Despite missing the end of last season due to a high ankle sprain, Cooper Kupp was still effective when he was on the field. He finished his year with 75 catches for 812 yards. Not to mention, Kupp also had six touchdowns. Remember, the man is also a former triple-crown winner as he led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns during their Super Bowl winning season.

Cooper Kupp has solidified himself as a top-four receiver in the league and has formed great chemistry with quarterback, Matthew Stafford. The other three of course being Ja’Marr Chase, Tyreek Hill, and Justin Jefferson. As a result, the Los Angeles Rams have a great shot to bounce back after last year.

Los Angeles’ Projection This Season

The Rams have a great chance to make a Wild Card spot. Their division is very competitive, but on paper, they still have the talent to compete with the best. The San Francisco 49ers are still favored to win the NFC West and for good reason. However, after the 49ers, it is wide open. The Cardinals will pose little to no threat leaving the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams competing for second place.

Seattle was the feel-good story last season, but it still remains to be seen if their first season post-Russell Wilson season was a fluke. With the talent the Rams still possess, they could snag the second spot in the division and find themselves back in the postseason. However, all the key players must stay healthy, especially Cooper Kupp. If not, then Los Angeles will be in for another rough regular season.

