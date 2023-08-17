Javonte Williams to Play in Broncos’ Next Preseason Game

Just 10 months after a gruesome knee injury, Denver Broncos running back, Javonte Williams, will be back on the field. Granted, it will be in limited capacity during a preseason. Head coach, Sean Payton, plans for Williams to participate in the second preseason game of the year. Payton had this to say:

“He’s doing well, we’ll have a plan — I plan on playing him. We’ll see pitch count-wise towards the end of the week. We’ll be smart, but I do see him playing.”

Williams is coming off a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee. He is ahead of schedule in his recovery considering he was originally given a timetable of 12 to 18 months.

Javonte Williams Expected to Play Against San Francisco 49ers

Javonte Williams’ Career

Williams’ injury was arguably the biggest blow to Denver’s hopes last season. He has had a promising start to his young career. The former North Carolina Tar Heel was a member of the All-Rookie Team in 2021. During his rookie campaign, he rushed for 903 yards while starting only one game and had four rushing touchdowns.

Williams also had a promising start to last season before the brutal knee injury. In the four games he started, he tallied 204 rushing yards while splitting carries with Melvin Gordon. Not to mention, Williams also averaged 51.0 yards per game. It is a shame Javonte Williams’ sophomore season was cut short due to injury. Given how impressive he was during his rookie year, one can only imagine the numbers Williams would have rushed for during a healthy second year.

What to Expect From the Young Running Back

It would be unrealistic to expect Javonte Williams to be right back where he was given the severity of his knee injury. He will not be “rookie Javonte Williams,” right away, but he could progress to that level once again. With Samaje Perrine being brought into the fold, it should take some pressure off of the third-year running back.

However, his presence alone will be a huge lift to a Denver Broncos offense that was one of the worst in the NFL last season. Williams’ homerun ability from the backfield will also alleviate some stress off of Russell Wilson and add a much-needed wrinkle to the offensive unit. All in all, it is great to see Javonte Williams ahead of schedule in his recovery.

