David Pastrnak notches 19th NHL hat trick

Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic recorded his 19th National Hockey League hat trick on Tuesday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-2 Bruins win over the Ottawa Senators at the Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

How and when did Pastrnak score thrice?

Pastrnak opened the scoring at 8:27 of the first period with an even strength marker. He scored from defenseman Matt Grzelcyk of Charlestown, Massachusetts and fellow Czech native Pavel Zacha of Brno, Czech Republic. Pastrnak then scored an unassisted even strength goal at 11:23 of the first period to put the Bruins up 2-0. Then Pastrnak’s hat trick came at 4:43 of the third period with his third even strength goal. He scored from defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk of New Rochelle, New York and Danton Heinen of Langley, British Columbia to put the Bruins up 4-2 at 4:43 of the final frame.

Pastrnak in 2023-24

In 2023-24, Pastrnak had 44 goals and 55 assists for 99 points in 70 games. He was a +22 with 45 penalty minutes, 33 power-play points, four game-winning goals, 338 shots on goal, five faceoff wins, 18 blocked shots, 58 hits, 47 takeaways, and 78 giveaways.

NHL Shots on Goal Leader

Pastrnak’s 338 shots on goal lead the National Hockey League. He has five more shots on goal than Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia who is in second place with 333 shots on goal. Pastrnak also led the NHL in shots on goal in 2022-23 with 407. Like this year, MacKinnon was in second place with 366.

First Career Hat Trick Against the Senators

Pastrnak has 19 career NHL hat tricks. However, this was his first against the Senators. Pastrnak has two hat tricks this season. The other came in a 5-2 Bruins win over the Colorado Avalanche on January 18, 2024.

Best in the NHL

The Bruins have the most points in the National Hockey League with 97. They have a record of 41 wins, 14 regulation losses and 15 losses in extra time.