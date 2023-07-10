The Detroit Red Wings’ rebuilding plan is finally beginning to come into focus. Out of the NHL postseason the past seven seasons, the Red Wings secured what they needed most for the 2023-24 campaign, a consistent goal-scorer.

General manager Steve Yzerman executed a methodical, yet determined approach to finalizing a trade Sunday for Ottawa Senators sniper Alex DeBrincat, a Michigan native who compiled two 41-goal seasons since 2017-18.

Leading up to Sunday’s announcement, Yzerman’s negotiations seemed to drag on … and on … and on. Until …

UPDATE: The #RedWings today acquired forward Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Dominik Kubalik, Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 1st round pick and a 4th round pick in 2024. pic.twitter.com/OSFiSrWRD9 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 10, 2023

A patient Yzerman received the player and term he desired …

UPDATE: The #RedWings have signed Alex DeBrincat to a 4-year extension with an AAV of $7,875,000. pic.twitter.com/F3aiEpzqO1 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 10, 2023

Some fans thought Yzerman’s maneuver was a masterclass …

Steve Yzerman is out here playing chess, not checkers. What a trade. What a good contract. What a player that the Detroit Red Wings are adding. We got our goal scorer. Alex DeBrincat. Cat. He is coming home. YZERPLAN!!!!!!!!!! 🐙🐱🔥#LGRW 📸: @NHL pic.twitter.com/m4FC8YguW3 — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) July 10, 2023

A member of the Red Wings’ broadcasting team is going to enjoy calling the well-known name …

Ken Daniels is very familiar with the Red Wings’ newest addition, Alex DeBrincat. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/8lGF0AR4wZ — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) July 10, 2023

From the start, the Senators’ front office was in a tough bargaining situation. In the end, Yzerman benefited from his position of strength …

Alex DeBrincat is headed home to Michigan! pic.twitter.com/zJs55PzWV4 — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) July 10, 2023

Believe it or not, some fans were starting to question Yzerman’s tactics. Not now …

So all the people shrieking that Yzerman didn’t know what he was doing were wasting their breath. In fact, Yzerman was doing exactly what he should, use negotiating leverage to his advantage. That’s how you get Alex DeBrincat in a great deal for a very reasonable price. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) July 10, 2023

Age and ability were two reasons Yzerman targeted DeBrincat …

Guys 25 and younger with more than 40 goals and 100+ hits in a season since 2007 -Alex Ovechkin (3x)

-Steven Stamkos

-Alex DeBrincat That’s the list pic.twitter.com/4dWNCI256z — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) July 10, 2023

The trade’s analytics was another reason Yzerman pursued the acquisition …

Alex DeBrincat, acquired by DET, is a scoring winger with an excellent track record of creating and finishing dangerous chances at a high level. Coming off an off-season in OTT but no, his scoring wasn’t just a product of playign with Kane. Underrated passing too. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/NzeTqBs8dD — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 9, 2023

DeBrincat’s front-loaded deal could possibly put the Red Wings in solid trade position during Year 4 …

DeBrincat’s 4 year $7.875M Cap Hit Deal: Year 1 $8.25M Salary

Year 2 $8.25M Salary

Year 3 $8.25M Salary

Year 4 $6.75M Salary Years 2-4 includes 16 team approved trade list Rep’d by Jeff Jackson @wassermanhockey https://t.co/F4CStpmBgu — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 10, 2023

The trade’s bottom line …

First reaction to the Red Wings deal for Alex DeBrincat: Steve Yzerman did it again. He gave up a conditional first + a free agent he signed a year ago + a prospect at a position at which he’s built a young surplus pic.twitter.com/GgqsbxF9Hm — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 10, 2023

Yzerman’s offseason work thus far …

Key #LGRW acquisitions this offseason. Alex DeBrincat

J.T. Compher

Christian Fischer

Klim Kostin

Daniel Sprong

Justin Holl

Shayne Gostisbehere

James Reimer — CapFriendly Depth Charts (@CF_DepthCharts) July 10, 2023

While helping short term with top-line scoring, DeBrincat’s cap value likely will not handicap Yzerman long term …

After acquiring Alex DeBrincat, @CapFriendly has the Red Wings sitting on a little over $8.1 million in cap space. Joe Veleno is the team’s sole roster player left to sign. As for next season, CF projects them with $33.3 million available cap space. — Devin L. (@HockeyWithDevin) July 10, 2023

The deal made some long-suffering fans insanely joyous …

ALEX DEBRINCAT IS A DETROIT RED WING! Contract is great too #LGRW pic.twitter.com/rJyQ8TC8UW — Nick Bradley (@The__Detroiter) July 10, 2023

Another member of the Red Wings’ radio broadcasting team shared the message of an entire fanbase …

Welcome back home Alex Debrincat! — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) July 10, 2023