Twitter Reacts To Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman Executing Masterclass NHL Trade For High-Scoring Alex DeBrincat

Jeff Hawkins
The Detroit Red Wings’ rebuilding plan is finally beginning to come into focus. Out of the NHL postseason the past seven seasons, the Red Wings secured what they needed most for the 2023-24 campaign, a consistent goal-scorer.

General manager Steve Yzerman executed a methodical, yet determined approach to finalizing a trade Sunday for Ottawa Senators sniper Alex DeBrincat, a Michigan native who compiled two 41-goal seasons since 2017-18.

Leading up to Sunday’s announcement, Yzerman’s negotiations seemed to drag on … and on … and on. Until …

A patient Yzerman received the player and term he desired …

Some fans thought Yzerman’s maneuver was a masterclass …

A member of the Red Wings’ broadcasting team is going to enjoy calling the well-known name …

From the start, the Senators’ front office was in a tough bargaining situation. In the end, Yzerman benefited from his position of strength …

Believe it or not, some fans were starting to question Yzerman’s tactics. Not now …

Age and ability were two reasons Yzerman targeted DeBrincat …

The trade’s analytics was another reason Yzerman pursued the acquisition …

DeBrincat’s front-loaded deal could possibly put the Red Wings in solid trade position during Year 4 …

The trade’s bottom line …

Yzerman’s offseason work thus far …

While helping short term with top-line scoring, DeBrincat’s cap value likely will not handicap Yzerman long term …

The deal made some long-suffering fans insanely joyous …

Another member of the Red Wings’ radio broadcasting team shared the message of an entire fanbase …

Detroit Red Wings NHL News and Rumors Ottawa Senators
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
