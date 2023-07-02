NHL News and Rumors

Five takeaways from opening day of 2023 NHL Free Agency

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets

The National Hockey League Free Agency began on Saturday. Here are five takeaways.

5) Capitals take a chance on Max Pacioretty

You really like what Washington did in signing Max Pacioretty to a one-year deal worth $2 million. When healthy, the native of New Canaan, Connecticut is a proven sniper, who is a lot like another Capitals legend in Alexander Ovechkin. Pacioretty has six 30 goal seasons during his time in Montreal and Vegas. Last year he only had three goals in five games as he missed most of the year with a torn Achilles.

4) Rangers get Blake Wheeler cheap

The New York Rangers added size and leadership with the acquisition of Blake Wheeler to a one year deal worth only $1.1 million. The veteran right winger spent the last 13 seasons in the Jets organization, and had 812 points in 897 games. An underrated playmaker, Wheeler led the NHL with 68 assists in 2017-18. Wheeler was the Jets’s captain for six seasons from 2016 to 2022.

3) Hurricanes sign Dmitry Orlov and Michael Bunting

The Hurricanes added the top defenseman in free agency in Dmitry Orlov, and added a forward in Michael Bunting. Orlov was with the Bruins and Capitals last season, and had 36 points in 66 games. Bunting had 49 points in 82 games. In losing Orlov, the Bruins came to terms with veteran defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who had 27 points in 75 games last year in Anaheim. Orlov signed a two-year deal worth $15.5 million. Bunting signed a three-year deal worth $13.5 million. Shattenkirk signed a one-year deal worth $1 million.

2) Matt Duchene doesn’t have a winning track record.

The Stars signed Matt Duchene to a one-year record worth $3 million. The fact he was rated number one on many NHL free agency boards was a little surprising when you consider the fact Duchene has missed the playoffs eight times in his NHL career and has a career +/- of  -98.

1) Senators and Kings basically trade goalies.

Cam Talbot and Joonas Korpisalo switched teams in free agency, but in many ways they were traded as Talbot moved from Ottawa to Los Angeles, and Korpisalo moved from Los Angeles to Ottawa. Korpisalo, who was brilliant in his short time with the Kings (7-3-1, 2.13 goals against average, .921 save percentage and one shutout), signed a five-year deal worth $20 million, and Talbot (17-14-1, 2.93 GAA, .898 SV%, and one shutout), signed a one-year deal worth $1 million.

 

 

NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

