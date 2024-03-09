Four best Americans traded on NHL Trade Deadline Day

The 2024 National Hockey League Trade Deadline took place on Friday. Here were the four best Americans who were moved.

Pat Maroon

The Minnesota Wild traded left winger Pat Maroon of St. Louis, Missouri to the Minnesota Wild for prospect Luke Toporowski and a conditional sixth round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Wild receive the pick if Maroon plays a playoff game for the Bruins.

Maroon has played 13 seasons in the NHL and is joining his seventh NHL team. He previously played five seasons with the Anaheim Ducks from 2011 to 2016, three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers from 2016 to 2018, one season with the New Jersey Devils in 2018, one season with the St. Louis Blues in 2018-19, four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2019 to 2023, and one season with the Minnesota Wild in 2023-24. Maroon won a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019, and back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

In 49 games this season, Maroon had four goals and 12 assists for 16 points. He was a -11 with 60 penalty minutes, one power-play point, 54 shots on goal, 12 faceoff wins, 16 blocked shots, 71 hits, 14 takeaways and 17 giveaways. The power-play point was an assist on a goal by Ryan Hartman of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina in a 6-4 Wild win over the Florida Panthers on January 19.

Kyle Okposo

The Buffalo Sabres traded right winger and captain Kyle Okposo of St. Paul, Minnesota to the Florida Panthers for prospect Calle Sjalin and a conditional seventh round draft pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The draft pick will be a fifth round draft pick if the Panthers win the Stanley Cup.

Okposo has played 17 NHL seasons. He was with the New York Islanders from 2007 to 2016, and the Buffalo Sabres from 2016 to 2024. In 2023-24 with the Sabres, Okposo had 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points in 61 games. He was a +1 with 32 penalty minutes, four power-play points, one shorthanded point, 106 shots on goal, 129 faceoff wins, 34 blocked shots, 61 hits, 19 takeaways and 11 giveaways. Okposo’s shorthanded goal was unassisted and came in a 9-3 Sabres win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on December 21.

Jack Roslovic

The Columbus Blue Jackets traded centre Jack Roslovic of Columbus, Ohio to the New York Rangers for a conditional fourth round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft. The draft pick becomes a third round pick if the Rangers reach the Stanley Cup Final. The Blue Jackets will pay 50% of Roslovic’s salary.

Roslovic has played four seasons each with the Winnipeg Jets and Columbus Blue Jackets. In 2023-24, Roslovic has six goals and 17 assists for 23 points in 40 games. He is a -9 with 14 penalty minutes, three power-play points, two game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 86 shots on goal, 44 faceoff wins, 19 blocked shots, 22 hits, 18 takeaways and 11 giveaways.

Roslovic’s first game-winning goal came in a 5-4 Blue Jackets win over the Minnesota Wild on October 21. Roslovic scored from Johnny Gaudreau of Salem, New Jersey at 3:07 of overtime. Roslovic’s second game-winning goal came in a 4-2 Blue Jackets win over the New York Rangers on February 25. Roslovic broke a 2-2 tie from Gaudreau at 11:57 of the second period.

Jason Zucker

The Arizona Coyotes traded left winger Jason Zucker of Newport Beach, California to the Nashville Predators for a sixth round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The Predators become the fourth NHL team Zucker has played for following nine seasons with the Minnesota Wild from 2011 to 2020, four seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2020 to 2023, and one season with the Coyotes in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Zucker had nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 51 games. He was a -5 with 58 penalty minutes, five power-play points, 104 shots on goal, 11 faceoff wins, 14 blocked shots, 74 hits, 17 takeaways and 30 giveaways.