Hurricanes sign defenseman Caleb Jones

Jeremy Freeborn
Caleb Jones

The Carolina Hurricanes signed defenseman Caleb Jones of Arlington, Texas on Thursday. According to Rogers Sportsnet, he signed a one-year deal worth $775,000. The Hurricanes became the third National Hockey League team Jones has played for. He was previously with the Edmonton Oilers from 2018 to 2021 and the Chicago Blackhawks from 2021 to 2023.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

In 732 games, Jones had four goals and 12 assists for 16 points with the Blackhawks. He was a -19 with 40 penalty minutes, four power-play points, one game-winning goal, 86 shots on goal, 118 blocked shots, 116 hits, 29 takeaways and 49 giveaways.

Game-Winning Goal

Jones’s game-winning goal in 2022-23 came in a 4-3 Blackhawks win over the Arizona Coyotes on February 10, 2023. He scored from Andreas Athanasiou of Woodbridge, Ontario, and Sam Lafferty of Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania at 3:37 of the extra period. Interestingly, Jones’s lone power-play goal this past season also came against the Coyotes. That goal came in a 4-2 Chicago loss to Arizona on March 18, 2023. It was also Jones’s first power-play goal of his career.

NHL Career Statistics

In 217 games with the Oilers and Blackhawks, Jones has 14 goals and 36 assists for 50 points. He was a -39 with 80 penalty minutes, seven power-play points, three game-winning goals, 225 shots on goal, 275 blocked shots, 273 hits, 76 takeaways, and 158 giveaways.

Unofficial NHL Playoff Statistics

Jones played two games for the Oilers in the 2020 National Hockey League Playoff Qualifying Round in Edmonton. Ironically, they came against the Blackhawks. He was a +1 with two shots on goal and three blocked shots. Jones played 34 shifts and 23 minutes and 45 seconds of ice time.

Part of a Family of Professional Sports Athletes

Caleb Jones’s brother Seth Jones is a defenseman for the Blackhawks. This past season he had 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points in 72 games, but struggled mightily defensively as he was a poor -38. That was one season after Seth Jones was a -37 with the Blackhawks.

Caleb Jones’s father Popeye Jones was a power forward in the National Basketball Association for 11 seasons from 1993 to 2004. He was with the Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors.

 

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
