Jesper Bratt having a record-breaking start for the Devils

New Jersey Devils winger Jesper Bratt of Stockholm, Sweden is having a great start to the 2022-23 National Hockey League regular season. On Thursday, he set the Devils franchise record for most games with a point to start the season with 11. Bratt scored the game-winning goal as the Devils beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3.

Who had the old record?

The old record belonged to Tim Higgins of Ottawa, Ontario, who had a point in 10 straight games from October 12 to November 2, 1984. In that time, he had five goals and five assists for 10 points. Wayne Gretzky of Brantford, Ontario has the NHL record for the most games with a point to start the season. He had a point in the Oilers’s first 51 games in the 1983-84 season.

Jesper Bratt in 2022-23

In 11 games to start the 2022-23 season, Bratt has five goals and 12 assists for 17 points. He is also a +6 with two penalty minutes, five power-play points, two game-winning goals, 29 shots on goal, one blocked shot, three hits, five takeaways and six giveaways.

Devils other franchise record set on Thursday

Bratt also contributed to another Devils franchise record on Thursday. He scored the second of two Devils goals in a span of seven seconds. Those were the two fastest goals in Devils franchise history. Ryan Graves of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia tied the game at three from Tomas Tatar of Ilava, Slovakia and Miles Wood of Buffalo, New York at 16:45 of the third period. Then Bratt scored the game-winning goal from John Marino of North Easton, Massachusetts and Nico Hischier of Brig, Switzerland at 16:52 of the third period. Patrik Elias of Trebic, Czech Republic and John Madden of Barrie, Ontario contributed to the old Devils record as they scored eight seconds apart in a 5-2 Devils win over the Boston Bruins on April 6, 2001. The NHL record for the fastest two goals ever scored was two seconds. Joel Armia of Pori, Finland scored two seconds after Max Domi of Winnipeg, Manitoba scored for the Montreal Canadiens on November 1, 2018 in a 6-4 Canadiens win over the Washington Capitals.

Devils lead the Metropolitan Division

With the win, the Devils lead the Metropolitan Division with a record of eight wins and three losses for 16 points. They have one more point than the Carolina Hurricanes.