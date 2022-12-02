News

Justin Fields Will Return Sunday vs. Packers

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Justin Fields Will Return Sunday vs. Packers
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Chicago Bears missed their young quarterback last Sunday. Fortunately for them, Justin Fields is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday vs. Green Bay.

Fields suffered a separated left shoulder in Week 11’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As a result, he missed the next game against the New York Jets. This week, Fields was taken off the injury report after being a full participant in practice the last two days.

Trevor Siemian, who started in place of Fields at New York, is out after injuring his oblique. Nathan Peterman will likely serve as the backup on Sunday.

The Bears are only 3-9, but Justin Fields had begun to show promise before his injury. As a dual-threat quarterback, Fields has at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown in his last five starts. Overall, Fields is completing 59.6% of his passes for 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 834 yards and seven touchdowns on 6.8 yards per carry.

The Bears missed Fields last week against the Jets. The Bears could only muster 10 points against a great Jets defense. Trevor Siemian, playing hobbled, could only produce a 75.2 passer rating.

With Fields back, they take on a Packers team that he has yet to beat in three matchups since his rookie year in 2021.

Topics  
News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To News

News
Notre Dame's Drew Pyne Enters Transfer Portal

Notre Dame’s Drew Pyne Enters Transfer Portal

Author image Dylan Williams  •  2h
News
Lonzo Ball's Alarming Injury Update
Lonzo Ball’s Alarming Injury Update
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 1 2022
News
jpg
Most Controversial World Cup Tiebreaker Moments
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 1 2022
News
The NFC South is a Wild Mess
The NFC South is a Wild Mess
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 30 2022
News
Best Bitcoin Casino Sites for Fast Payouts in December
Best Bitcoin Casino Sites for Fast Payouts in December
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 29 2022
News
LBLOCK To Explode After Launch of Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook
LBLOCK To Explode After Launch of Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 29 2022
News
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams Are Scoring The Most Goals Per Game In Nearly 30 Years
Author image jamesboutros  •  Nov 29 2022
More News
Arrow to top