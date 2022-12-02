Justin Fields Will Return Sunday vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears missed their young quarterback last Sunday. Fortunately for them, Justin Fields is expected to return to the starting lineup Sunday vs. Green Bay.

Looks like Justin Fields is playing. No injury designation. pic.twitter.com/FYlC64yJSv — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) December 2, 2022

Fields suffered a separated left shoulder in Week 11’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. As a result, he missed the next game against the New York Jets. This week, Fields was taken off the injury report after being a full participant in practice the last two days.

Trevor Siemian, who started in place of Fields at New York, is out after injuring his oblique. Nathan Peterman will likely serve as the backup on Sunday.

The Bears are only 3-9, but Justin Fields had begun to show promise before his injury. As a dual-threat quarterback, Fields has at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown in his last five starts. Overall, Fields is completing 59.6% of his passes for 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for 834 yards and seven touchdowns on 6.8 yards per carry.

The Bears missed Fields last week against the Jets. The Bears could only muster 10 points against a great Jets defense. Trevor Siemian, playing hobbled, could only produce a 75.2 passer rating.

With Fields back, they take on a Packers team that he has yet to beat in three matchups since his rookie year in 2021.