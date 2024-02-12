NHL News and Rumors

Kirill Kaprizov makes Wild franchise history

Jeremy Freeborn
Minnesota Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov of Novokuznetsk, Russia made Minnesota Wild franchise history on Friday. In scoring his 20th goal in a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, he became the first Wild player in franchise history to have four consecutive 20-goal seasons.

How did Kaprizov score his 20th goal on Friday?

Kaprizov scored the game-winning goal which broke a 2-2 deadlock. At 9:34 of the third period, Kaprizov scored from defensemen Zach Bogosian of Massena, New York and Jonas Brodin of Karlstad, Sweden. It was one of two points Kaprizov had in the game, as he helped set up Matt Boldy of Milford, Massachusetts at 12:57 of the first period to open the scoring.

Look back to Kaprizov’s last four seasons

Kaprizov has spent his entire career with the Minnesota Wild. He had 27 goals in 2020-21, 47 goals in 2021-22, 40 goals in 2022-23, and 20 goals in 2023-24. Kaprizov won the Calder Trophy in 2020-21, and his 47 goals scored in 2021-22 was a single season franchise record. He is also the only Wild player to have two 40-goal seasons, and one of three Wild players to have scored 40 goals in a season. The other two are Marian Gaborik of Trencin, Slovakia, who scored 42 goals in 2007-08, and Eric Staal of Thunder Bay, Ontario, who scored 42 goals in 2017-18.

Kaprizov in 2023-24

Kaprizov has 20 goals and 27 assists for 47 points in 44 games. He is a +4 with 26 penalty minutes, 22 power-play points, five game-winning goals, 142 shots on goal, 24 blocked shots, 21 hits, 20 takeaways and 44 giveaways.

Who were the eight Wild players with three straight 20-goal seasons?

In Wild franchise history, there have been eight Wild players with three straight 20 goal seasons. In addition to Kaprizov, they are Staal (2017 to 2019), Gaborik (2006 to 2008), Kevin Fiala of St. Gallen, Switzerland (2020 to 2022), Joel Eriksson Ek of Karlstad, Sweden (2022 to 2024), Brian Rolston of Flint, Michigan (2006 to 2008), Zach Parise of Minneapolis, Minnesota (2014 to 2016), and Nino Niederreiter of Chur, Switzerland (2015 to 2017).

 

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
