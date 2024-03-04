NHL News and Rumors

Kirill Kaprizov records sixth career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov of Novokuznetsk, Russia recorded his sixth career National Hockey League hat trick. He accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Wild win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

How and When did Kaprizov score three times?

All three of Kaprizov’s goals were even strength. He tied the game at two at 7:01 of the second period from Mason Shaw of Lloydminster, Alberta. Kaprizov then tied the game at three at 2:38 of the third period from Matt Boldy of Milford, Massachusetts. Then with three minutes and 59 seconds left in the contest, Kaprizov scored from Joel Eriksson Ek of Karlstad, Sweden and Boldy to break a 3-3 deadlock. For Kaprizov it was his seventh game-winning goal of the season.

When were Kaprizov’s five prior hat tricks?

Kaprizov’s five prior hat tricks came on March 12, 2021 in a 4-0 Wild win over the Arizona Coyotes, in a 6-2 Wild win over the St. Louis Blues on May 4, 2022, in a 3-2 Wild win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on February 26, 2023, in a 5-2 Wild win over the Carolina Hurricanes on January 21, 2024, and in a 10-7 Wild win over the Vancouver Canucks on February 19, 2024. Kaprizov’s hat trick over the Blues came in game two of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Second All-Time in Wild Regular Season Hat Tricks

Of Kaprizov’s six NHL hat tricks, five have been in the regular season. Marian Gaborik of Trencin, Slovakia is first all-time with nine hat tricks.

Kaprizov in 2023-24

In 55 games, Kaprizov had 29 goals and 37 assists for 66 points. He was a +6 with 26 penalty minutes, 30 power-play points, 195 shots on goal, 32 blocked shots, 37 hits, 26 takeaways and 53 giveaways.

Snapped a three game losing streak

The Wild lost three straight games prior to beating San Jose. The Sharks have the second fewest points in the NHL with 36. Only Chicago has less with 35.

 

 

NHL News and Rumors Wild
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

