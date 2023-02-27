In an interesting result on Sunday between the Minnesota Wild and Columbus Blue Jackets, Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov of Novokuznetsk, Russia scored all three goals on eight shots in a 3-2 Minnesota overtime win. Kaprizov is the fourth player this season to score of all of his team’s goals in a game, and in the process lead his team to victory with a hat trick.

The other three players to accomplish the feat

Kaprizov is joined by Trevor Moore of the Los Angeles Kings, Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets, and Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche. Moore of Thousand Oaks, California scored thrice in a 3-1 Los Angeles win over the Edmonton Oilers on November 16. Connor of Shelby Township, Michigan had three goals in a 3-2 Jets win over the Anaheim Ducks on November 17. Rantanen of Nousiainen, Finland scored thrice in a 3-2 Avalanche win over the St. Louis Blues on December 11.

How Kaprizov got his hat trick

After two periods, the Blue Jackets had a 2-0 lead on Minnesota. Kaprizov pulled Minnesota within one at 1:15 of the third period from Jared Spurgeon of Edmonton, Alberta and Ryan Hartman of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Kaprizov then tied the game at two at the six minute mark of the third period on the power-play from Matt Boldy of Milford, Massachusetts, and Joel Eriksson Ek of Karlstad, Sweden. Kaprizov’s game-winner was from Calen Addison of Brandon, Manitoba, and Mats Zuccarello of Oslo, Norway with 20 seconds left in the extra period to give Minnesota a 3-2 win.

Third Career Hat Trick

Kaprizov has a hat trick in each of the last three calendar years. He had his first NHL hat trick on March 12, 2021 in a 4-0 Wild win over the Arizona Coyotes, and his second NHL hat trick on May 4, 2022 in a 6-2 Wild win over the St. Louis Blues.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

In 60 games, Kaprizov had 37 goals and 34 assists for 71 points. He is a +4 with 41 penalty minutes, 31 power-play points, five game-winning goals, 227 shots on goal, one faceoff win, 28 blocked shots, 62 hits, 42 takeaways and 46 giveaways.

Second in the Central Division

The Wild are second in the Central Division with a record of 33 wins, 21 regulation losses and six losses in extra time for 72 points. They also have the fourth most points in the Western Conference.