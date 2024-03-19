Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov of Maykop, Russia has been named the National Hockey League first star of the week. He was honoured for the week from March 11-17, 2024. This was the third time this week Kucherov was honoured with the first star of the week. He was also honoured from December 4-10, and then again from January 22-28.

Kucherov from March 11-17

In two games, Kucherov had two goals and five assists for seven points. He was also a +2 with four penalty minutes, one power-play point, only two shots on goal for a sensational shooting percentage of 1.000 or 100%, and one hit.

Kucherov had one goal and four assists for five points in a 6-3 Lightning win over the New York Rangers on March 14. His lone goal was an empty netter from Brayden Point of Calgary, Alberta and Nick Paul of Mississauga, Ontario with three minutes and 38 seconds left in the third period. Kucherov set up Point on two goals and Anthony Duclair of Pointe-Claire, Quebec with the other goal.

Then on March 16, Kucherov had one goal and one assist for two points in a 5-3 Lightning win over the Florida Panthers. Kucherov’s lone goal was once again into an empty net. He scored from Brandon Hagel of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and Steven Stamkos of Markham, Ontario. Kucherov’s assist, which was his only power-play point of the week, came on a game-winning goal by Stamkos at 6:59 of the second period.

Kucherov in 2023-24

In 66 games, Kucherov has 40 goals and 74 assists for 114 points. He is a +2 with 22 penalty minutes, 43 power-play points, six game-winning goals, 259 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, 28 blocked shots, 38 hits, 50 takeaways and 83 giveaways. Kucherov is second in the NHL in points (behind Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche with 116), and second in the NHL in assists (behind Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers with 81).