Lightning sign centre Tyler Motte

Jeremy Freeborn
The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed centre Tyler Motte of St. Clair, Michigan to a one-year deal worth $800,000 according to the Associated Press on Saturday. Tampa Bay becomes the sixth National Hockey League team Motte has played for in his career. He was previously with the Chicago Blackhawks (2016-17),  the Columbus Blue Jackets (2017-18), the Vancouver Canucks (2018-22), the New York Rangers during two separate occasions from 2022-23, and the Ottawa Senators (2022-23).

Why did the Lightning make this move?

The Lightning signed Motte because they have have terminated the contract of right winger Josh Archibald of Regina, Saskatchewan. Archibald has decided to take a leave of absence from the game. Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois was notified of Archibald’s decision by his agent. Last season, Archibald had six goals and six assists for 12 points in 62 games. No reason for Archibald’s decision to step away was given.

Motte’s 2022-23 Statistics

Motte had eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 62 games with the Senators and Rangers. He also was a +3 with six penalty minutes, one shorthanded point, one game-winning goal, 109 shots on goal, 21 faceoff wins, 60 blocked shots, 118 hits, 29 takeaways and 27 giveaways.

Motte’s Shorthanded Point

Motte’s shorthanded point was a shorthanded goal and came in a 6-3 Senators win over the Detroit Red Wings on December 17. Motte’s goal came from left winger Parker Kelly of Camrose, Alberta, and put the Senators up 5-3 with seven minutes and 12 seconds left in the third period. Motte was one of two American Senators to score a shorthanded goal in the game. The other shorthanded goal came from left winger Austin Watson of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Motte’s Game-Winning Goal

Motte’s game-winning goal came with the Rangers. It came on April 5,  and ironically in a 6-3 Rangers win over the Lightning. Motte scored from Alexis Lafreniere of St-Eustache, Quebec and Barclay Goodrow of Toronto, Ontario at 7:25 of the second period which put the Rangers up 4-2 at the time. It was the second of two goals Motte scored in the game.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
