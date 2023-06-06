Live Updates For Game 2 Of The 2023 Stanley Cup Finals

Here are live updates for game two of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers from T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. The Golden Knights won game one of the series on Saturday by a score of 5-2.

8:28 PM ET–Nice save by Adin Hill off a Panthers clear faceoff win. That is how Anthony Duclair scored in game one on Saturday. The Panthers have the decisive edge on the Golden Knights in the faceoff so far…

8:33 PM ET–Massive hit by Ivan Barbashev on Radko Gudas. Earlier in the period, William Carrier and Keegan Kolesar hit Ryan Lomberg after Lomberg cross-checked Jonathan Marchessault around the ear area. Game is very physical to date…

8:35 PM ET–Lomberg given a cross-checking penalty…

8:36 PM ET–Jonathan Marchessault opens the scoring with a power-play goal to put Golden Knights up 1-0…Chandler Stephenson and Jack Eichel had the assists at 7:05 of the first period….shot from the slot beats Sergei Bobrovsky…Marchessault’s 11 postseason goals are a Golden Knights record for a single playoff…

8:44 PM ET–Golden Knights have 6-3 shots on goal advantage at 10 minute mark of first period…

8:46 PM ET–Golden Knights dominating play so far…

8:47 PM ET–Marchessault’s 11 goals breaks the record previously set by William Karlsson of Marsta, Sweden who has 10 goals…

8:48 PM ET–Brandon Montour given a roughing penalty on Marchessault for elbowing the Golden Knights forward while he was on the ice…

8:49 PM ET–Golden Knights have the 9-3 shots on goal advantage with five minutes left in the first period…

8:50 PM ET–Nicolas Roy given a hooking penalty…Panthers power-play….

8:52 PM ET–Great saves on the power-play by Hill off Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov…

8:53 PM ET–Golden Knights score right after killing the penalty…Alec Martinez of Rochester Hills, Michigan scores with shot over Bobrovsky’s shoulder…2-0 Vegas at 17:59 of the first period…Marchessault and Barbashev have the assists…

8:58 PM ET–First period over…shots on goal are 11-10 Vegas…

9:18 PM ET–3-0 Golden Knights…as Roy of Amos, Quebec scores at 2:59 of the second period…from Carrier and Whitecloud…

9:23 PM ET–14-12 Panthers shots on goal five minutes into second period…

9:24 PM ET–Panthers are dominating hits…up 19-8 at end of the first period…

9:26 PM ET–4-0 Golden Knights…great goal by Brett Howden of Oakbank, Manitoba after an impressive pass by captain Mark Stone…Panthers pull Bobrovsky…Stone hit Montour in the neutral zone immediately before the pass to Howden and actually lost his stick…Howden’s goal came at 7:10 of the second period…Stephenson also picked up another assist…

9:26 PM ET–Alex Lyon comes into the net for Florida…