Live Updates For Game 4 Of The 2023 Stanley Cup Finals

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Here are live updates for game four of the 2023 Stanley Cup Finals between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers from south Florida. The Golden Knights lead the best out of seven series 2-1 after the Panthers won game three 3-2 in overtime.

8:22 PM ET–Great early save by Bobrovsky off of Eichel 22 seconds in…

8:24 PM ET–Chandler Stephenson of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan scores at 1:39 of the first period…all alone in front of the net…Stephenson scored from captain Mark Stone and Zach Whitecloud…1-0 Golden Knights…

8:28 PM ET–Shots on goal after five minutes is 5-2 Vegas…

8:34 PM ET–Shots on goal after 10 minutes is 6-4 Vegas…

8:45 PM ET–Nice save by Bobrovsky off of Reilly Smith…

8:48 PM ET–Vegas has 11-8 shots on goal advantage…

8:53 PM ET–Bobrovsky keeping Panthers in the game…makes key save off of Shea Theodore….

8:57 PM ET–Shots on goal 12-12 after 1…

9:23 PM ET–Marc Staal given two minute penalty by Wes McCauley, the trailing referee, for tripping Golden Knights captain Mark Stone…fans bellow…”Ref you suck…”….first penalty of the game after no penalty in the first period…

9:26 PM ET–15-13 shots on goal for Vegas 25 minutes…

9:33 PM ET–Stephenson scores second goal of the game from Stone and Howden…2-0 Golden Knights…goal came at 7:28 of the middle frame…

9:39 pm ET–Vegas has the 17-14 shots on goal advantage at the halfway point of the game…

9:41 PM–William Karlsson of Marsta, Sweden puts the Golden Knights up 3-0 at 11:04 from Hague and Marchessault…

9:41 PM–Big save by Bobrovsky off of Reilly Smith…

9:44 PM–Golden Knights almost go up 4-0, but hit the post…

9:45 PM ET–Interesting stat…Golden Knights are 14-0 in the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs when they score three goals or more…

9:47 PM—Shots on goal with five mintes left in the third period is 21-17 Vegas…

 

Florida Panthers NHL News and Rumors Vegas Golden Knights
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

