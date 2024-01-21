Logan O’Connor notches first career NHL hat trick

Colorado Avalanche right winger Logan O’Connor of Missouri City, Texas registered his first career National Hockey League hat trick. He accomplished the feat in a 7-4 Avalanche win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

When and how did O’Connor score thrice?

O’Connor scored one goal in each period. He opened the scoring from Ross Colton of Robbinsville, New Jersey and rookie defenseman Sam Malinski of Lakeville, Minnesota on an all-American goal at 9:58 of the first period. O’Connor then put the Avalanche up 4-1 from Miles Wood of Buffalo, New York and Colton on another all-American goal at 8:14 of the second period. O’Connor then closed out the scoring with an empty net goal from Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia and Devon Toews of Abbotsford, British Columbia with 21 seconds left in the third period.

Logan O’Connor in 2023-24

O’Connor has 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 45 games. He is a +16 with 28 penalty minutes, three shorthanded points, three game-winning goals, 69 shots on goal, 22 faceoff wins, 31 blocked shots, 35 hits, 35 takeaways, and eight takeaways.

Third Career Texan Native with a NHL hat trick

O’Connor becomes the third Texan native in NHL history to register a hat trick. He follows New York Rangers defenseman Brian Leetch of Corpus Christi, Texas and New Jersey Devils center Blake Coleman of Plano, Texas (currently with the Calgary Flames). Leetch accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Rangers loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on May 22, 1995 in game two of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Coleman accomplished the feat in a 7-4 Devils loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on January 14, 2020. O’Connor is the first Texan native to register a hat trick for his team in a winning result.

Avalanche second in the Central

Colorado is second in the Central Division with a record of 30 wins, 14 losses and three losses in extra time for 63 points. They are one point back of the division leading Winnipeg Jets.