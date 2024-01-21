NHL News and Rumors

Logan O’Connor notches first career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_22336667_168396541_lowres-2

Colorado Avalanche right winger Logan O’Connor of Missouri City, Texas registered his first career National Hockey League hat trick. He accomplished the feat in a 7-4 Avalanche win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

When and how did O’Connor score thrice?

O’Connor scored one goal in each period. He opened the scoring from Ross Colton of Robbinsville, New Jersey and rookie defenseman Sam Malinski of Lakeville, Minnesota on an all-American goal at 9:58 of the first period. O’Connor then put the Avalanche up 4-1 from Miles Wood of Buffalo, New York and Colton on another all-American goal at 8:14 of the second period. O’Connor then closed out the scoring with an empty net goal from Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia and Devon Toews of Abbotsford, British Columbia with 21 seconds left in the third period.

Logan O’Connor in 2023-24

O’Connor has 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 45 games. He is a +16 with 28 penalty minutes, three shorthanded points, three game-winning goals, 69 shots on goal, 22 faceoff wins, 31 blocked shots, 35 hits, 35 takeaways, and eight takeaways.

Third Career Texan Native with a NHL hat trick

O’Connor becomes the third Texan native in NHL history to register a hat trick. He follows New York Rangers defenseman Brian Leetch of Corpus Christi, Texas and New Jersey Devils center Blake Coleman of Plano, Texas (currently with the Calgary Flames). Leetch accomplished the feat in a 4-3 Rangers loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on May 22, 1995 in game two of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Coleman accomplished the feat in a 7-4 Devils loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on January 14, 2020. O’Connor is the first Texan native to register a hat trick for his team in a winning result.

Avalanche second in the Central

Colorado is second in the Central Division with a record of 30 wins, 14 losses and three losses in extra time for 63 points. They are one point back of the division leading Winnipeg Jets.

Topics  
Colorado Avalanche NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_9109207_168396541_lowres-2

X reacts to Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy being new Islanders head coach

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
Wild captain Jared Spurgeon out for the season with multiple injuries
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 19 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule
Three NHL Thursday hat tricks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 19 2024
NHL News and Rumors
flyers suffacate stars open two periods (1)
NHL Fans Watch Philadelphia Flyers Deny Dallas Stars Shot On Goal For Over Hour During Win At Wells Fargo Center
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
detroit red wings stay unbeaten in january (1)
NHL Fans Watch Dylan Larkin Notch OT Winner Vs. Florida Panthers As Detroit Red Wings Stay Unbeaten In New Year
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 18 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames
Canucks center Elias Petersson named NHL first star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22130197_168396541_lowres-2
Oilers and Kraken set franchise records for longest winning streaks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 14 2024
More News
Arrow to top