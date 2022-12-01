News

Lonzo Ball’s Alarming Injury Update

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Lonzo Ball's Alarming Injury Update
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Chicago Bulls’ point guard Lonzo Ball has yet to play a game this season. And from the sound of it, he may not be on the court any time soon.

Ball suffered a torn left meniscus in January that was initially thought he would make a full recovery from. However, a bone bruise in April kept him out through both the regular season and playoffs. He has yet to play in a game in the 2022-23 season.

Before Wednesday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns, head coach Billy Donovan provided an update on Ball’s rehab. And for Bulls fans, it is not the most encouraging update.

“It’s been really slow,” Donovan said. “It’s gotten better, but is he clearly without any pain? No, he’s not. He still has pain. We’re seeing the slow, gradual strides getting better, but I just don’t have any timetable of when he could even be back.”

Donovan adds that Ball has not suffered another setback, but instead has not been able to progress on schedule.

The injury has become somewhat of a mystery for Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls. The Chicago Tribune’s Julia Poe reported that Ball has not been able to run, cut, or jump after his second knee surgery in September. MRI scans could not reveal the origin of Ball’s recurring pain at first. Ball himself has mentioned that he had trouble walking upstairs and bending his knee.

The Chicago Bulls Without Lonzo Ball

The Bulls signed Ball to a four-year, $85 million contract in 2021 in a sign & trade with New Orleans. The plan was to add Ball to the core of Demar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic.

In 35 games, Lonzo Ball averaged 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. His 57.5% true shooting percentage was a career-high, as was his 42.3% three-point percentage on over seven attempts a game. Defensively, he and backcourt mate Alex Caruso made for one of the better defensive duos in the league. Ball’s defensive rating was 107 while Caruso’s was 105.5. Together, their defensive rating was an even better 102.2, combined with a 111.5 offensive rating for a +9.3 net rating.

 

Topics  
Bulls NBA News and Rumors News
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To News

News
jpg

Most Controversial World Cup Tiebreaker Moments

Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h
News
The NFC South is a Wild Mess
The NFC South is a Wild Mess
Author image Dylan Williams  •  21h
News
Best Bitcoin Casino Sites for Fast Payouts in December
Best Bitcoin Casino Sites for Fast Payouts in December
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 29 2022
News
LBLOCK To Explode After Launch of Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook
LBLOCK To Explode After Launch of Lucky Block Casino and Sportsbook
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 29 2022
News
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL Teams Are Scoring The Most Goals Per Game In Nearly 30 Years
Author image jamesboutros  •  Nov 29 2022
News
Nebraska Expected to Hire Matt Rhule as Head Coach
Nebraska Expected to Hire Matt Rhule as Head Coach
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Nov 25 2022
News
England
England vs USA Squad Value Comparison: Three Lions Worth Almost £1bn More Than USMNT
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Nov 25 2022
More News
Arrow to top