Mac Jones interception hit ESPN SkyCam in Patriots loss

Mac Jones’ intercepted pass in the New England Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football appeared to hit ESPN’s SkyCam.

Despite a significant loss in the end, the interception arguably altered the course of the game and led to Mac Jones being substituted for Bailey Zappe in the second quarter.

It has been revealed that Jones’ pass struck ESPN’s ‘SkyCam’ above the field on its way to Patriots TE Jonnu Smith before being picked by Bears safety Jaquan Brisker.

FWIW: I thought Mac was trying to throw the ball away that ended up being intercepted on Monday night. Looks like the ESPN SkyCam changed its trajectory, and could have changed the trajectory of the #Patriots entire season… pic.twitter.com/N5kx2Lerwr — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) October 26, 2022

Bill Belichick’s Patriots are +300 to reach the playoffs this season in NFL betting, who are next up on Sunday against Zach Wilson’s New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium.

Jones completed 3/6 passes for 13 yards on Monday and didn’t re-enter the game after being hooked, which filled the Gillette Stadium with boos and chants of ‘Zappe! Zappe! Zappe!’.

Zappe’s introduction resulted in back-to-back touchdown drives for the Patriots, but was intercepted twice with one fumble in the second half as Chicago stormed to a 33-14 win.

Belichick refused to commit to either Jones or Zappe as the team’s starting quarterback this weekend with an important clash in New York on the horizon.

New England has won each of the last 12 meetings between the pair dating back to the Jets’ last victory in December 2015 and will enter Sunday’s occasion as favorites.

New York Jets vs New England Patriots Odds