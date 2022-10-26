News

Mac Jones interception hit ESPN SkyCam in Patriots loss

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Mac Jones’ intercepted pass in the New England Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football appeared to hit ESPN’s SkyCam.

Despite a significant loss in the end, the interception arguably altered the course of the game and led to Mac Jones being substituted for Bailey Zappe in the second quarter.

It has been revealed that Jones’ pass struck ESPN’s ‘SkyCam’ above the field on its way to Patriots TE Jonnu Smith before being picked by Bears safety Jaquan Brisker.

Bill Belichick’s Patriots are +300 to reach the playoffs this season in NFL betting, who are next up on Sunday against Zach Wilson’s New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium.

Jones completed 3/6 passes for 13 yards on Monday and didn’t re-enter the game after being hooked, which filled the Gillette Stadium with boos and chants of ‘Zappe! Zappe! Zappe!’.

Zappe’s introduction resulted in back-to-back touchdown drives for the Patriots, but was intercepted twice with one fumble in the second half as Chicago stormed to a 33-14 win.

Belichick refused to commit to either Jones or Zappe as the team’s starting quarterback this weekend with an important clash in New York on the horizon.

New England has won each of the last 12 meetings between the pair dating back to the Jets’ last victory in December 2015 and will enter Sunday’s occasion as favorites.

New York Jets vs New England Patriots Odds

Bet Money Line Play
New York Jets +110 Mac Jones interception hit ESPN SkyCam in Patriots loss
New England Patriots -130 Mac Jones interception hit ESPN SkyCam in Patriots loss
Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Arrow to top