NHL News and Rumors

Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly suspended five games

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Morgan Rielly

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly of Vancouver, British Columbia has been suspended five games according to TSN on Tuesday. Rielly was disciplined for cross-checking Ottawa Senators rookie centre Ridly Greig of Lethbridge, Alberta after Greig fired a slapshot into an empty net at the end of the third period in a 5-3 Senators win over the Maple Leafs at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Saturday.

Unable to Attend Hearing

Rielly was to travel to New York for an in-person hearing, but was unable to make the commute because of poor weather. He met with the National Hockey League Player Safety Department virtually instead.

Not surprised by Ruling

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe made a public statement and was not surprised about the suspension. He stated, “I think there’s a history also of events that happen in Toronto and with the Leafs that get more attention and more hype that tend to lead to something such as this.”

From working in the Toronto media, he is correct about his assessment here. TSN prioritizes the Maple Leafs over all other Canadian NHL franchises.

Unwritten Rule

There are several unwritten rules in professional sports when it comes to moral conduct. Apparently firing a puck into an empty net is something not considered appropriate. That said, the Rielly cross-check is definitely more inappropriate, and it was important for the NHL to discipline on the Maple Leafs blueliner.

Suspension gave Senators momentum

The fact that Rielly was disciplined for his cross-check may have given the Senators a bit of a spark on Tuesday. Greig scored again as the Senators defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3. In his last three games, Greig is a very impressive +6.

Maple Leafs win too

The Maple Leafs did not miss Rielly much on Tuesday. They came through with a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues. Toronto is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 62 points.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Toronto Maple Leafs
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames

Jakob Markstrom named NHL First Star of the Week

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Media Day
Torey Krug sets Blues record for most assists by a defenseman in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 12 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Bovada Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Kirill Kaprizov makes Wild franchise history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 12 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Martin Necas
Martin Necas records first career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 9 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Matthew Poitras
Bruins rookie center Matthew Poitras out for the season with shoulder surgery
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 8 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins
Bruins star David Pastrnak deservedly upset over 4 Nations event
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 7 2024
NHL News and Rumors
2009 NHL Winter Classic
Wrigley Field to host the 2025 NHL Winter Classic
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Feb 7 2024
More News
Arrow to top