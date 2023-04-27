Matthew Tkachuk helps keeps Panthers season alive

The Florida Panthers faced elimination on Wednesday and they survived another day. In game five of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series, Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk of Scottsdale, Arizona scored the overtime winner as the Panthers defeated the Boston Bruins 4-3. The game-winning goal, his first NHL postseason game-winner, was scored on a giveaway from Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark at 6:05 of the extra period. Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe of Toronto, Ontario picked up the lone assist. With the win, the Panthers won their second game of the best out of seven series, but still trail three games to one.

Multi-point game

Tkachuk also added an assist on a power-play goal by Sam Reinhart of West Vancouver, British Columbia at 5:14 of the third period. He was one of two Panthers players to have a multi-point game. The other was Verhaeghe, who had three assists. The other two Panthers goal scorers were Sam Bennett of Holland Landing, Ontario and Anthony Duclair of Pointe-Claire, Quebec.

2023 Stanley Cup Playoff Statistics

In five postseason games so far, Tkachuk has three goals and four assists for seven points. He is a +3 with 16 penalty minutes, one game-winning goal, 17 shots on goal, two blocked shots, 17 hits, and six giveaways.

Personal Record Breaking Regular Season

After registering 104 points during the 2021-22 NHL regular season, Tkachuk was even better in 2022-23, his first season with the Panthers. He had career highs in assists (69), points (109), power-play goals (14), power-play assists (22), shorthanded points (one), shots on goal (322), blocked shots (31), and penalty minutes (123).

Great Goaltending

After having a below average regular season and starting on the bench for the start of the postseason, Sergei Bobrovsky of Novokuznetsk, Russia had an excellent game five. He made 44 saves and clearly outplayed Ullmark, who is the favourite to win the Vezina Trophy this year. Game six is in Florida on Friday.