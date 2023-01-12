Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Daniel Vogelbach

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach.

Player Review: Daniel Vogelbach

2022 Stats:

Regular Season (Pittsburgh Pirates): 75 Games, 237 At Bats, .228 Batting Average, 54 Hits, 10 Doubles, 1 Triple, 12 Home Runs, 34 RBIs, 29 Runs Scored, 40 Walks, .769 OPS, 0.5 WAR

Regular Season (New York Mets): 55 Games, 149 At Bats, .255 Batting Average, 38 Hits, 9 Doubles, 6 Home Runs, 25 RBIs, 18 Runs Scored, 33 Walks, .830 OPS, 0.9 WAR

Postseason: 3 Games, 7 At Bats, .000 Batting Average, 1 RBI, .000 OPS

Story: After being non-tendered by Milwaukee after the 2021 season, Daniel Vogelbach landed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates after the conclusion of the lockout. Vogelbach played a lot as the Pirates’ designated hitter, showing solid platoon splits against right-handed pitching, and caught the eyes of the New York Mets during the season.

Seeking an upgrade over Dominic Smith as their left-handed hitting DH, the Mets acquired Vogelbach from Pittsburgh on July 22 in exchange for relief pitcher Colin Holderman. Vogelbach immediately became the Mets’ primary DH and earned cult hero status thanks to his fun personality and hustle for a man of his size. The offense also saw a boost from Vogelbach, who produced at a nearly 1 WAR level over the final two months and demonstrated a solid eye at the plate by drawing 33 walks in 55 games.

A late-season hamstring injury appeared to hamper Vogelbach, who hit just .240 with only three extra-base hits in September, which played a contributing role to the Mets’ offensive struggles in the final full month of the regular season. Vogelbach appeared in all three games of the Mets’ Wild Card Series but did not record a hit, generating just one RBI on a sacrifice fly as the Mets were eliminated by the San Diego Padres.

Grade: B

Vogelbach was largely productive for the Mets, although the fact he only delivered six home runs in 55 games didn’t do much to solve the team’s lack of power from the DH slot.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Will Earn $1.5 Million In 2023)

Odds Of Returning: 100%

2023 Role: Designated Hitter

One of the reasons the Mets were so willing to part with Holderman, a valuable young reliever, for Vogelbach was the fact that he had three years of team control remaining. Vogelbach’s contract with Pittsburgh included a $1.5 million team option for 2023 which the Mets exercised and he will again serve as the team’s primary designated hitter on the long side of a left/right platoon.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at starting pitcher Taijuan Walker!