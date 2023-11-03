Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Edwin Diaz

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Edwin Diaz.

Player Review: Edwin Diaz

2023 Stats: N/A

Story: After a historic 2022 season, the New York Mets re-signed Edwin Diaz to a five-year deal worth $102 million to make him the first reliever to ever earn a $100 million contract. Diaz looked ready to go in spring training before departing to pitch for his native Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. Disaster struck on March 16, when Diaz recorded the final out of a critical win over the Dominican Republic and then collapsed in a heap while celebrating with his teammates.

The end result was a torn patella tendon in Diaz’s right knee, an injury that typically carries a 6-8 month time frame to heal. Diaz did rehab aggressively and got to the point of throwing bullpen sessions by September but the Mets opted not to let him pitch in a big league game because there was no point given their position in the standings. The team did admit that the calculus may have been different if they were in a pennant race and perhaps in an alternate universe Diaz returned to the mound in late September to push the Mets into the postseason.

Grade: None

Diaz didn’t throw a pitch this season so he will not receive a grade.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2027 (Will Earn $18.6 Million In 2024)

Odds Of Returning: 100%

2024 Role: Closer

The good news for the Mets is that Diaz should be ready to go in time for spring training and will resume his role as the best closer in the sport next season. It is fair to wonder, however, if Diaz’s injury was truly a sign that 2023 was meant to go awry for the Mets.

