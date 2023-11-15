Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Francisco Lindor

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Player Review: Francisco Lindor

2023 Stats: 160 Games, 602 At Bats, .254 Batting Average, 153 Hits, 33 Doubles, 2 Triples, 31 Home Runs, 98 RBIs, 108 Runs Scored, 31 Stolen Bases, 66 Walks, .806 OPS, 6.0 WAR

Story: After a strong 2022 season with the Mets, Francisco Lindor entered 2023 hoping to build on it and truly establish himself as a face of the franchise. Like most of the team, Lindor struggled in the early going, notably collecting most of his power production as a right handed hitter and hitting just .211 on June 17. Lindor’s second child was born that day and it seemed to ease a lot of pressure on him as Lindor went on a massive tear the rest of the way, putting up huge numbers and inserting himself into the All-Star conversation even though the players comically snubbed Lindor in favor of Arizona’s Geraldo Perdomo as a reserve.

The Mets saw Lindor become the spark plug of the offense down the stretch and he finished the year as a member of the 30/30 club, becoming the first Met to enter it since David Wright did back in 2007. Lindor also ended up with 98 RBIs, finishing just two shy of 100, and played his typical outstanding defense to put up a 6.0 WAR season, the second highest mark in that category of his career. Even though Lindor was snubbed for a Gold Glove award in favor of Chicago’s Dansby Swanson, he did pick up the National League’s Silver Slugger award at shortstop, adding some worthy recognition for his outstanding season.

Grade: A+

Lindor was the Mets’ most valuable player this season and it wasn’t particularly close. The production that the Mets got out of Lindor was even more impressive when it was revealed he played most of the season with a bone spur in his right elbow. Lindor underwent offseason surgery to remove the bone spur and deserves credit for playing through pain when the Mets punted on the season at the trade deadline, which set a positive example for his teammates and should endear Lindor more to some of the team’s more skeptical fans.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2031 (Will Earn $32.48 Million In 2024)

Odds Of Returning: 100%

2024 Role: Starting Shortstop

Lindor is one of just two players under team control beyond 2027 and has established himself as an important part of the Mets’ core. New President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is undoubtedly happy that he doesn’t have to worry about filling the critical shortstop position for nearly a decade with Lindor under contract through 2031.

