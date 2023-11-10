Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Grant Hartwig

Now that the 2023 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Abraham Almonte) to W (Josh Walker). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Grant Hartwig.

Player Review: Grant Hartwig

2023 Stats:

Minor Leagues: 24 Appearances, 28.2 Innings Pitched, 4-3 Won-Loss Record, 5.02 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 3 Saves, 2 Blown Saves, 3 Holds, 37:18 K:BB Ratio, .304 Batting Average Against

Major Leagues: 28 Appearances, 35.2 Innings Pitched, 5-2 Won-Loss Record, 4.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 2 Holds, 30:15 K:BB Ratio, .250 Batting Average Against, -0.4 WAR

Story: Few expected Grant Hartwig to factor into the big league equation for the Mets’ bullpen entering spring training. A strong camp did put Hartwig on the radar for the organization, which assigned him to AAA Syracuse to start the year. The Mets called up Hartwig in June to make his major league debut and he quickly earned the trust of manager Buck Showalter, who slowly increased his responsibility after a strong start to his season.

The league caught up to Hartwig, however, whose ERA ballooned from 0.79 at the end of the first half to 4.94 by mid-August, which earned him a demotion back to AAA Syracuse. Hartwig returned to the Mets in September and finished the year working mostly in low-leverage situations.

Grade: C

It looked like the Mets had found something in Hartwig early on but the league adapted to him after a month, reducing Hartwig’s effectiveness the rest of the way.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds Of Returning: 100%

2024 Role: Middle Reliever

Hartwig isn’t arbitration eligible and has minor league options remaining, which is the type of organizational arm that new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns will want to hang on to. The Mets have to view Hartwig, who they signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021, as a developmental success and will likely have him visit their new pitching lab in the winter to try and change up his game in order to have more success at the major league level.

