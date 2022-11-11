Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: John Curtiss

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher John Curtiss.

Player Review: John Curtiss

2022 Stats: N/A

Story: The 2022 season was expected to be a lost one for John Curtiss, who had quietly put together a quality track record as a reliever for four teams since 2019 before undergoing Tommy John surgery at the end of 2021. Sensing an opportunity, the Mets signed Curtiss to a one-year contract in April with an option for the 2023 season. The deal was essentially a pickup for 2023 as Curtiss spent the season rehabbing the injury and should be ready to factor into the team’s bullpen plans by spring training.

Grade: None

Curtiss never threw a pitch at any level in 2022 so there is no reason to give him a grade.

Contract Status: Signed Through 2023 (Will Earn $775,000 Next Season)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2023 Role: Middle Reliever

The Mets have to essentially reconstruct their entire bullpen this offseason so GM Billy Eppler made the savvy call to pick up Curtiss’ option for next season. Curtiss has a track record of success and should factor into the middle relief equation with Drew Smith in 2023 with the potential to work his way into a setup role if he recaptures his old form quickly.

