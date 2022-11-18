Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Nate Fisher

Now that the 2022 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to W (Trevor Williams). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Nate Fisher.

Player Review: Nate Fisher

2022 Stats:

Minor Leagues (2 Teams): 30 Appearances, 13 Starts, 84.2 Innings Pitched, 1-3 Won-Loss Record, 4.15 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 80:34 K:BB Ratio, .245 Batting Average Against

Major Leagues: 1 Appearance, 3.0 Innings Pitched, 0-0 Won-Loss Record, 0.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 1:2 K:BB Ratio, .111 Batting Average Against, 0.1 WAR

Postseason: N/A

Story: The Mets signed lefty Nate Fisher to a minor league deal in November of 2021 in order to add another left-handed option to their farm system. Fisher, who had left the sport in 2020 to become a banker during the pandemic, had pitched well in the Seattle Mariners’ organization in 2021 to earn a shot with the Mets. The organization assigned Fisher to AA Binghamton to start the year and he pitched well, quickly earning a promotion to AAA Syracuse by the end of May. Fisher stayed with Syracuse until August 21, when the Mets promoted him to the major leagues as an emergency bullpen arm thanks to rotation issues and a doubleheader the previous day.

The Mets had to turn to Fisher early in that game after starter Jose Butto only gave them three innings and he delivered, tossing three scoreless innings to keep them in the game. That effort did help the Mets secure their biggest win of the year but the cruel business of baseball saw the team designate Fisher for assignment the following day to add another fresh arm to their bullpen. Fisher cleared waivers and was assigned to Syracuse, where he finished the season.

Grade: Incomplete

Fisher’s debut was a storybook moment for the undrafted free agent but one appearance simply isn’t enough to merit a grade.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 30%

2023 Role: Depth Reliever

Fisher elected to become a minor league free agent on November 10 and will likely look to latch on with another organization in order to find a path back to the big leagues. The Mets would likely have interest in retaining Fisher on another minor league deal but the odds would indicate the two sides simply move on from each other.

